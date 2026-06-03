Stay fire safe whilst outdoors this summer

As summer continues, many people will start to spend more time outdoors. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is sharing top tips to help reduce the risk of outdoor fires while enjoying summer.

As part of the Fire Kills campaign, WFRS is asking the people of Warwickshire to stay safe this summer as they make the most of the weather and enjoy the great outdoors, whether camping, cooking or exploring.

When cooking or barbecuing outdoors, help to stay fire safe by following these tips from WFRS:

Make sure the barbecue is well away from sheds, fences, trees, shrubs or garden waste.

Never leave a barbecue or any cooking unattended.

Never use a barbecue indoors.

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies.

Follow the safety instructions provided with disposable barbecues and never use them in public spaces such as parks, woods or fields.

Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive a barbecue; use only recognised lighters or starter fuels on coal.

Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they’re hot, they can melt the plastic and start a fire.

Stay focused and alert and avoid cooking while under the influence of alcohol or medications that may impair your ability to concentrate.

Keep children away from cooking areas to avoid burns from barbecues and the surrounding areas which can all stay hot for a long time after they have been used.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding, said: “During the summer months, we want to ensure that residents stay as safe as possible while they enjoy the warmer weather. The warmer weather means more of us will be spending time outdoors, including cooking and eating outdoors.

“While it can be tempting to take a disposable barbecue to a park or woods, they can cause devastating fires if they are not used or disposed of correctly. During spells of warm weather and dry conditions, even small fires can get out of control and spread quickly.

“We ask if you are using disposable barbecues to use them in in your garden and not out in public, while following the safety instructions provided. “

For more outdoor fire safety information, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/outdoor-seasonal-fire-safety