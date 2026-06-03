Inspired by caring for her dad, Natalie embarks on a new adventure. As a student carer learning from the ground up, she faces the realities, the heartbreak and the joy of caring.

Will Natalie and her classmates have what it takes to be the next generation of healthcare heroes?

Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together - BBC iPlayer

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Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together is co-produced by The Open University and the BBC, and supported by leading OU academics from the School of Health, Wellbeing and Social Care.

Through Natalie’s journey, the series explores the skills, challenges, and rewards involved in becoming a care worker.

Here, you can have a go at working in a virtual care home and discover the answers to some of the most common questions of adults seeking a career in the social care sector. Scroll down for more.

Interested in a career in adult social care? You could study with The Open University:

Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together | An OU/BBC co-production