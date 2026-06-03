Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards Winner

A Moment of Immense Pride at Galanos House

A HUGE congratulations to Registered Manager, Jo-Anne Wilson, on winning the 3rd Sector Leadership Award which was presented by Coronation Street star, Sally Lindsay.

Managing Director of RBL Care Homes, Kirstan Sparshott said:

"Seeing Jo-Anne recognised on such a stage was incredibly special. Celebrating alongside Jane Tuck, Deputy Manager, and Richard Fardon, General Service Manager, made the moment even more meaningful for the whole Galanos House family.

Leadership in social care takes a rare blend of resilience, vision, and genuine compassion and Jo-Anne embodies this every single day. Her dedication to the people we support and her ability to inspire those around her make this award so richly deserved."

The judges described Jo-Anne as “passionate about social care and about reframing it in the public space, a highly skilled, values-driven professional who elevates both the profile of the sector and the people within it.”

They praised her for leading by example, empowering others, strengthening quality, and ensuring that the voices of those she supports are always heard loudest of all.

“Impressive, inspiring, enthusiastic and compassionate,” Jo-Anne has cultivated a culture that truly puts people and quality first, a powerful and authentic voice for social care.

Days like this remind us why we do what we do. We’re immensely proud to be part of such a caring and committed community, and of the wider Royal British Legion family.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, you make this sector extraordinary.