Meet Bethan - the first Nurse Associate at Galanos House

Bethan’s journey is a wonderful example of dedication, compassion, and career progression within social care.

Starting as a kitchen assistant 13 years ago while balancing her GCSEs and A-Levels, Bethan took the role because it was local and flexible around her studies. However, working alongside the care team opened her eyes to the incredible difference carers make to residents’ lives every single day.

Inspired by the support and specialist care provided to residents, Bethan has worked across various areas of Galanos House, including residential and nursing care, and spent eight years working within our specialist dementia home, Poppy Lodge.



Bethan is currently completing a Nursing Associate Apprenticeship, a two-year programme which acts as a bridge between a Carer and a Registered Nurse. Alongside studying full-time through Coventry University and being based at Galanos House, Bethan is gaining hands-on experience while continuing to support residents every day.



Following completion of the course, Bethan will have the opportunity to undertake additional study to become a fully Registered Nurse and is incredibly grateful for the opportunity.



Bethan commented "The apprenticeship route has made nursing far more accessible and achievable while balancing work, life commitments, and financial responsibilities and I hope that sharing my journey will inspire others considering a career in care and nursing."



Bethan’s qualification is being funded by the Apprenticeship Levy and supported by The Royal British Legion's commitment to creating better futures and career opportunities within care.