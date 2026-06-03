Trustee - New Directions Rugby

Trustee with business/social enterprise experience wanted to help this Rugby based charity supporting vulnerable people including those with Learning disabilities, Autism, ADHD and Mental Health issue
What will you be doing?
We are currently celebrating our 75th year of providing accommodation and support within the town of Rugby and our incredible journey and growth in that time. We have ten board members currently with backgrounds in Finance, HR, Local Government, private business and education.
We have successfully expanded our supported living and residential care home provision over the last few years and have plans to develop even more respite provision to meet the growing need we are seeing from local families.
New Directions Rugby supports over 100 people on a daily basis to live as independently as possible and employs over 200 people from the local area.
We have a Finance and Development Sub Group and a Quality and Policy Sub Group and all Trustees are asked to join one or the other of our sub-groups in addition to the regular attendance at our quarterly board meetings.
What are we looking for?
Your values will align with our core values of Choice, Equality and Independence. In joining our Board of Trustees you will need to:
- Focus upon key issues and support the organisation in reaching positive outcomes
- Provide guidance on new initiatives, in particular within your fields of expertise
- Facilitate partnership working with local businesses and the wider community
and demonstrate:
- Knowledge of effective business planning, governance, management
- Ability to analyse risk and assist with scrutiny of business plans
- Experience of overseeing or being involved in new developments
Each Trustee must have:
- Integrity
- A commitment to New Directions and its objectives
- An understanding and acceptance of the legal duties, responsibilities and liabilities of Trusteeship
- A willingness to devote the necessary time and effort to their duties as a Trustee
- Strategic vision
- Good, independent judgement
- An ability to think creatively
- A willingness to speak their mind
- An ability to work effectively as a member of a team.
What difference will you make?
We have developed our provision and support over the last 5 years and during our current 3 year strategic planning period we would like to recruit a trustee who has connections to the local business community and/or has experience of developing social enterprise initiatives.
We are particularly looking for individuals who can demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the challenges faced by young people who have a learning disability, Autism or ADHD when working towards employment opportunities in order to achieve greater independence.
To learn more: Trustee - New Directions Rugby | Reach Volunteering