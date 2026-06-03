Trustee - New Directions Rugby

What will you be doing?

We are currently celebrating our 75th year of providing accommodation and support within the town of Rugby and our incredible journey and growth in that time. We have ten board members currently with backgrounds in Finance, HR, Local Government, private business and education.

We have successfully expanded our supported living and residential care home provision over the last few years and have plans to develop even more respite provision to meet the growing need we are seeing from local families.

New Directions Rugby supports over 100 people on a daily basis to live as independently as possible and employs over 200 people from the local area.

We have a Finance and Development Sub Group and a Quality and Policy Sub Group and all Trustees are asked to join one or the other of our sub-groups in addition to the regular attendance at our quarterly board meetings.