Domestic Assistant - New Directions

If you’re reliable, compassionate, and ready to play a vital role in our services, apply today!
Domestic Assistant
Hours:
Up to 35 hours per week (potential to include weekends).
Salary:
£12.21 per hour
Are you someone who takes pride in maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment? Do you have a caring nature and want to make a positive difference in the lives of others? If so, we’d love to hear from you!
We are currently seeking a Domestic Assistant to join our dedicated team. In this role, you’ll be responsible for ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness across our services, helping to create a comfortable and safe environment for the people we support, visitors, and staff.
Key Responsibilities:
- Carry out daily cleaning tasks as directed by the Manager and as outlined in cleaning schedules.
- Maintain cleanliness in living areas, shared spaces, bathrooms, toilets, furniture, fittings, and equipment.
- Complete ad-hoc cleaning duties as requested by the service Managers.
- Accurately record cleaning duties both electronically and in writing.
- Work closely with management to ensure compliance with Health & Safety, Fire Regulations, Environmental Health, and Care Quality Commission standards.
- Ensure Infection Prevention and Control measures are followed at all times.
- Report any damage, defects, or concerns in cleanliness or service standards promptly.
- Support other Domestic Assistants and cover at other New Directions services when needed.
- Attend mandatory training sessions and meetings as part of ongoing professional development.
- Uphold the dignity, rights, and wellbeing of the people we support.
What We’re Looking For:
- A caring and respectful attitude toward people with support needs.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Flexibility to adapt to the needs of the service.
- Strong communication skills and attention to detail.
- Willingness to attend training and adhere to all company policies and procedures.
Why Join Us?
- Be part of a supportive and friendly team.
- Make a real difference in the lives of the people we support.
- Ongoing training and development opportunities.
- A positive working environment where your contribution is valued.
To Apply: Domestic Assistant - New Directions