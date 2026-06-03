Domestic Assistant - New Directions

If you’re reliable, compassionate, and ready to play a vital role in our services, apply today!

Domestic Assistant

Hours:

Up to 35 hours per week (potential to include weekends).

Salary:

£12.21 per hour

Are you someone who takes pride in maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment? Do you have a caring nature and want to make a positive difference in the lives of others? If so, we’d love to hear from you!

We are currently seeking a Domestic Assistant to join our dedicated team. In this role, you’ll be responsible for ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness across our services, helping to create a comfortable and safe environment for the people we support, visitors, and staff.

Key Responsibilities:

Carry out daily cleaning tasks as directed by the Manager and as outlined in cleaning schedules.

Maintain cleanliness in living areas, shared spaces, bathrooms, toilets, furniture, fittings, and equipment.

Complete ad-hoc cleaning duties as requested by the service Managers.

Accurately record cleaning duties both electronically and in writing.

Work closely with management to ensure compliance with Health & Safety, Fire Regulations, Environmental Health, and Care Quality Commission standards.

Ensure Infection Prevention and Control measures are followed at all times.

Report any damage, defects, or concerns in cleanliness or service standards promptly.

Support other Domestic Assistants and cover at other New Directions services when needed.

Attend mandatory training sessions and meetings as part of ongoing professional development.

Uphold the dignity, rights, and wellbeing of the people we support.

What We’re Looking For:

A caring and respectful attitude toward people with support needs.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Flexibility to adapt to the needs of the service.

Strong communication skills and attention to detail.

Willingness to attend training and adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Why Join Us?

Be part of a supportive and friendly team.

Make a real difference in the lives of the people we support.

Ongoing training and development opportunities.

A positive working environment where your contribution is valued.

To Apply: Domestic Assistant - New Directions