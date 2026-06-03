Domestic Assistant - New Directions

New Directions company logo

If you’re reliable, compassionate, and ready to play a vital role in our services, apply today!

Domestic Assistant

Hours:

Up to 35 hours per week (potential to include weekends).

Salary:

£12.21 per hour

Are you someone who takes pride in maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment? Do you have a caring nature and want to make a positive difference in the lives of others? If so, we’d love to hear from you!

We are currently seeking a Domestic Assistant to join our dedicated team. In this role, you’ll be responsible for ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness across our services, helping to create a comfortable and safe environment for the people we support, visitors, and staff.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Carry out daily cleaning tasks as directed by the Manager and as outlined in cleaning schedules.
  • Maintain cleanliness in living areas, shared spaces, bathrooms, toilets, furniture, fittings, and equipment.
  • Complete ad-hoc cleaning duties as requested by the service Managers.
  • Accurately record cleaning duties both electronically and in writing.
  • Work closely with management to ensure compliance with Health & Safety, Fire Regulations, Environmental Health, and Care Quality Commission standards.
  • Ensure Infection Prevention and Control measures are followed at all times.
  • Report any damage, defects, or concerns in cleanliness or service standards promptly.
  • Support other Domestic Assistants and cover at other New Directions services when needed.
  • Attend mandatory training sessions and meetings as part of ongoing professional development.
  • Uphold the dignity, rights, and wellbeing of the people we support.

What We’re Looking For:

  • A caring and respectful attitude toward people with support needs.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Flexibility to adapt to the needs of the service.
  • Strong communication skills and attention to detail.
  • Willingness to attend training and adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Why Join Us?

  • Be part of a supportive and friendly team.
  • Make a real difference in the lives of the people we support.
  • Ongoing training and development opportunities.
  • A positive working environment where your contribution is valued.

 

To Apply: Domestic Assistant - New Directions

Published: 3rd June 2026

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