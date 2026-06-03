If you’re reliable, compassionate, and ready to play a vital role in our services, apply today!

Support Worker

Hours:

up to 35.5 hours per week (including evenings, weekends and sleep-ins)

Salary:

£13.01 per hour, up to £13.52. Sleep-ins paid at the rate of £77.50 per session. Overtime regularly available.

The role involves enabling, encouraging and supporting people according to their support plans to maintain their skills in all aspects of daily living and to achieve their desired outcomes e.g. supporting people with personal care, to make choices and to actively take part in the running of their home. You will support people within the local community and beyond, to attend appointments and take part in social and leisure activities and ensure they maintain relationships with their friends and families. Your skills will include basic computer skills, the ability to maintain accurate records, to prioritise and show initiative, and you will enjoy interacting with a variety of people. We provide full training and regular supervision so that you can develop your skills and progress in your career.

It is a genuine occupational requirement for some of the people we employ to be female to support people with their personal care. We therefore welcome applications from females for the position of Support Worker as permitted under Schedule 9 Part 1 of the Equality Act 2010.

Why Join Us?

Be part of a supportive and friendly team.

Make a real difference in the lives of the people we support.

Ongoing training and development opportunities.

A positive working environment where your contribution is valued.

To apply: Support Worker - New Directions