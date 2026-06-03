Calling all Care Homes!

Walking Football 6-A-Side Tournament
Join us for a friendly Walking Football Tournament as part of Care Home Open Week.
It’s all about fun, friendship, and taking part.
WEDS 17TH JUNE
10:30AM START
FREE EVENT - INCLUDES LUNCH & REFRESHMENTS
TEAM OF 6 - INCLUDING 1 GOAL KEEPER
10 MINUTES - EACH WAY, WALKING AIDS WELCOME
STAFF MEMBERS -CAN PLAY TOO, ALL WELCOME
Can’t make a full team? Residents from different homes can join together.
Hosed at Leamington RFC Moorefields, Kenilworth Road, Blackdown, Leamington, Warwickshire, CV32 6RG.
To register please email jawilson@britishlegion.org.uk