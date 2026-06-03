Calling all Care Homes!

Walking Football event poster

Walking Football 6-A-Side Tournament

Join us for a friendly Walking Football Tournament as part of Care Home Open Week. 
It’s all about fun, friendship, and taking part.

 

WEDS 17TH JUNE
10:30AM START

FREE EVENT - INCLUDES LUNCH & REFRESHMENTS

TEAM OF 6 - INCLUDING 1 GOAL KEEPER 

10 MINUTES -  EACH WAY, WALKING AIDS WELCOME

STAFF MEMBERS -CAN PLAY TOO, ALL WELCOME

 

Can’t make a full team? Residents from different homes can join together.

Hosed at Leamington RFC Moorefields, Kenilworth Road, Blackdown, Leamington, Warwickshire, CV32 6RG.

To register please email jawilson@britishlegion.org.uk

 

Published: 3rd June 2026

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