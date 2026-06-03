Department of Health & Social Care

Delivered by the Department for Education and the Department for Health and Social Care, the campaign aims to help break down barriers to opportunity for every family, supporting parents and children from pregnancy through to age five and beyond.

We now have a full, refreshed suite of campaign assets available to support delivery across all Best Start in Life topics.

The collection includes a comprehensive range of digital and print‑ready resources across the following topic areas:

Resources to guide parents and carers through every stage of pregnancy and preparation.

Support for mums and new parents through the first weeks of breastfeeding and beyond.

Resources to support parents and carers to bond with their baby and promote early development.

Support and advice for parents on introducing solid foods to their baby.

Top Tips for Teeth resources providing oral health advice for children, parents and pregnant women.

Evidence‑informed guidance to help parents and carers of children under five navigate screen time.

Resources to help parents and carers understand childcare options and find support that works for their family.

Resources to help parents and carers support their children in feeling ready for school.

Resources to support promotion of the Best Start in Life campaign and website.

Best Start in Life - Best Start in Life