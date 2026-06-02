Warwickshire County Council & Carers Trust Heart of England pledge support for Carers Week 2026

The week is set to be marked by annual regional Coventry Building Society Arena event!

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Carers Trust Heart of England (HofE) are proud to announce their full support for Carers Week 2026, an annual UK-wide campaign dedicated to raising awareness of unpaid carers and increasing their visibility among decision-makers, services, employers, and communities.

​Embracing this year’s theme of ‘Building Carer Friendly Communities,’ the reaffirmed commitment will ensure that the thousands of individuals across the region who dedicate their time to looking after family members, friends, or neighbours receive the recognition and practical support they deserve.

Someone who looks after a family member, friend or neighbour who, without their support, would not be able to manage, is a carer.

​Highlighting the vital role unpaid carers play in the county, Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Unpaid carers are the compassionate backbone of our communities, dedicating themselves to the wellbeing of loved ones who could not manage without them. Warwickshire County Council is deeply committed to building carer-friendly communities, ensuring that no carer feels isolated or unsupported. Carers Week is a vital opportunity to celebrate their extraordinary contributions, and to remind carers of all ages that we are here to support their health, wellbeing, and resilience.”

As part of the Carers Week 2026 celebrations, residents are encouraged to attend a major upcoming regional event. Carers Trust Heart of England will host its biggest event of the year at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena, bringing together carers, families, and community organisations from across Coventry and Warwickshire.

​Local partners, including teams from Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, will be on hand to share information on regional services. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with Carers Trust Day Break and Regulated Care teams about respite services, meet Adult Wellbeing and Young Carers teams, and access specialized guidance for young adult carers aged 18-25 who are transitioning into adulthood.

​The free, family-friendly event is designed to offer practical support and advice while celebrating the contributions of carers. It will feature arts and crafts, stadium tours, and vital opportunities to connect with peers. SEN-suitable spaces, free parking, and refreshments will be provided.

​Claire Dale, Carers Trust Heart of England CEO, said: “This is our biggest event of the year and a unique chance to recognise carers across Coventry and Warwickshire while connecting them with the support they need.

“This year we are supporting the national theme of Building Carer Friendly Communities, and asking the all-important questions: ‘When did you first realise you were a carer? And ‘What does Carers Trust HofE mean to you?’”

​Event Details

​Date: Monday, 8 June 2026

​Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

​Location: CBS Arena (Premier Lounge), Coventry

​Registration: Pre-registration is essential, and places on stadium tours are limited.

Visit www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk for more information and to register.

Organisations wishing to support the event, can email fundraising@carerstrusthofe.org.uk to enquire about sponsorship opportunities.

hrough the 'Caring Together Warwickshire' service, provided in partnership with Carers Trust Heart of England, WCC offers comprehensive support ranging from Carers Assessments and respite breaks to dedicated guidance for young carers and parent carers. Comprehensive details regarding the breadth of support available across Warwickshire can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers.

More details on the national Carers Week campaign and its theme can be found at: https://www.carersweek.org/building-carer-friendly-communities/.