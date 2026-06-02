Warwickshire County Council strengthens support for community food projects 

Warwickshire County Council has awarded more than £25,000 in funding to 27 community organisations to support local initiatives that improve access to healthy, affordable food. Each gro...

Warwickshire County Council has awarded more than £25,000 in funding to 27 community organisations to support local initiatives that improve access to healthy, affordable food.

Each group received up to £1,000 in April 2026 through the Kind Communities - Kind Food, which supports community-led projects making a real difference to residents’ wellbeing.

The programme was delivered in partnership with WCAVA (Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action), who promoted and administered the application process.

Funded projects focus on three key areas:

Improving affordability and access: helping residents find and afford healthier, locally sourced food, while reducing food insecurity.

Education and choice: building knowledge around nutrition, cooking skills, food storage, and healthy eating.

Sustainable choices: supporting local produce, reducing food waste, and encouraging recycling.

These initiatives are part of Warwickshire’s wider efforts to tackle food insecurity and promote healthier diets through the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-2026, developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum in collaboration with the County Council.

Over the past three years, the Council has invested £70,000 to support nearly 70 community food projects across Warwickshire. Building on this success, plans are underway to accelerate progress through a new Warwickshire Food Plan, set to run until 2028.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs said:

“This fund is provided to help support and encourage local community food projects. Community groups do splendid work in promoting and providing healthy and affordable food locally. We recognise this and want to work with existing and new groups - this is an important part of our new plan going forward”.

Alison Thompson, Area Manager for CAVA, said:

“We’re really pleased to have successfully delivered this round of grant funding, working with the County Council on this programme again. Funding for community activities to support grassroots-led initiatives makes a huge difference to people’s lives, it encourages volunteering, builds resilience and community capacity and supports some of the most vulnerable in our neighbourhoods.”

To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.

To learn more about the support available to voluntary and community organisations visit CAVA’s website: Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action - WCAVA