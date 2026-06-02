Businesses invited to unlock success at King’s Awards for Enterprise workshop 

Ambitious businesses across Warwickshire, the West Midlands and Leicestershire are being encouraged to take the first step towards winning the UK’s highest business honour by attending a dedicat...

Ambitious businesses across Warwickshire, the West Midlands and Leicestershire are being encouraged to take the first step towards winning the UK’s highest business honour by attending a dedicated workshop on how to apply for the The King's Awards for Enterprise (KAE).

Taking place on Friday 19 June, from 9:30am - 12:30pm at the Eliot Park Innovation Centre (EPIC), Nuneaton, the event will provide a practical, expert-led guide to navigating the application process and maximising the chances of success.

Delivered in partnership with the Lord Lieutenancies of Warwickshire, the West Midlands and Leicestershire, the workshop brings together experienced advisors and past winners to share insider knowledge, proven strategies and valuable insights.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are widely recognised as the UK’s most prestigious business awards, administered by the Department for Business and Trade in collaboration with Buckingham Palace and No.10. Winning businesses benefit from enhanced credibility, international recognition, and increased opportunities for growth.

This focused workshop is specifically designed for organisations intending to apply, offering clear, practical guidance on eligibility, application criteria and how to present compelling evidence.

During the event there will be an in-depth overview of each of four award categories: International Trade; Innovation; Sustainability and Promoting Opportunity (Social Mobility). A new category has been introduced this year: Young Founder. This will recognise founders aged 18-30 who are actively leading their businesses and driving growth and opportunity.

Participants will learn:

How to provide strong evidence and provide impactful examples.

What judges are looking for.

Tips to maximise success and avoid common pitfalls.

The importance of storytelling and demonstrating impact.

The workshop will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and receive tailored advice.

Alongside the structured programme, the event provides ample opportunity for businesses to connect, collaborate and share experiences over tea, coffee and networking sessions throughout the morning.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“The King’s Awards for Enterprise represent the very best of British business -celebrating innovation, ambition and a positive impact on society. This workshop is a fantastic opportunity for organisations across our region to gain the insight and confidence needed to put forward a strong application. We know there is exceptional talent and enterprise here, and we would strongly encourage businesses of all sizes to take part and aim for this prestigious national recognition.”

Who should attend?

Businesses, non-profits and public sector organisations that are based in the UK, employ at least two people, have strong governance and compliance practices and are considering applying for a King’s Award.

Event details

Date: Friday 19 June 2026

Time: 9:30am - 12:30pm

Venue: Eliot Park Innovation Centre (EPIC), 4 Barling Way, Nuneaton, CV10 7RH

Places are limited, and early booking is strongly recommended.

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-guide-to-the-kings-award-for-enterprise-tickets-1988554239260?aff=oddtdtcreator