Landmark Warwickshire housing development completes with all homes sold

A landmark joint venture has completed and fully sold its first residential development in Warwickshire with 71 homes built and sold within two years.

A landmark joint venture has completed and fully sold its first residential development in Warwickshire.

Develop Warwickshire has delivered 71 homes at Brookmill Meadows in Warton, with strong demand seeing all homes sold within two years of sales launching.

The joint venture brings together Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council.

The partnership was formed to accelerate the delivery of new homes across the county and is already demonstrating its capability to bring forward high-quality and sustainable developments at pace.

Brookmill Meadows received planning permission in February 2023 and welcomed its first residents within 18 months. All homes have now been completed and sold only three years after securing planning consent, evidencing the strength of the joint venture’s approach.

Develop Warwickshire is bringing forward an initial 2,000 new homes across Warwickshire, with the scheme in Warton the first in its 30-year, £2.5 billion development strategy.

Brookmill Meadows features 71 two, three and four-bedroom homes which includes 29 affordable homes, comprising 15 affordable rent and 14 shared ownership properties which have been handed over to Platform Housing Group, who will own and manage these homes.

The shared ownership properties give people the opportunity to purchase a share of their home and pay discounted rent on the remainder to Platform Housing Group, one of the largest housing associations in the Midlands.

The highly sustainable homes on Orton Road have been constructed using modern methods, incorporating green features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points to support lower energy costs for residents.

Brookmill Meadows is also the first residential development to be completed and fully sold by WPDG, which was established by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the potential of its development sites.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), said: “The completion and full sale of Brookmill Meadows marks a major milestone for the Develop Warwickshire partnership, as the first residential development to be delivered and sold through the joint venture. “It is also a significant moment for WPDG as our first scheme to be completed and fully sold, demonstrating how we can work in partnership to bring forward high-quality homes for local communities. “We’ve seen strong demand for these homes, with all properties sold within a short timeframe. By working in partnership with Vistry and Warwickshire County Council, we’ve been able to deliver these homes at pace and create a well-balanced mix of properties that meet a range of local housing needs and will support the development of a strong community.”

Michael Moore, Vistry’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “The successful completion of Brookmill Meadows is a fantastic milestone for Develop Warwickshire and a strong example of what can be achieved through partnership working. “By bringing together Vistry’s expertise in delivering high-quality mixed-tenure communities with the local knowledge and ambition of Warwickshire Property & Development Group and Warwickshire County Council, we have created a development that meets local housing needs while also delivering sustainable, energy-efficient homes for residents. “We’re proud to have played a key role in bringing this first scheme forward and look forward to supporting the delivery of many more new homes across Warwickshire in the years ahead.”

Cllr James Crocker, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Brookmill Meadows shows what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together with a shared ambition to deliver high‑quality, sustainable homes for Warwickshire residents. “Our Develop Warwickshire joint venture is enabling the County Council to unlock the potential of its land in a way that delivers real value for communities - accelerating housing delivery, increasing affordable provision and supporting long‑term growth across the county. The success of this first scheme gives us real confidence as Develop Warwickshire moves forward.”

Pawel Wiktor, Regional Head of Delivery at Platform Housing Group, said: "Completing this development demonstrates how important partnership working is going to be for delivering the homes our communities need. “Brookmill Meadows is an important example of our ambition to consistently deliver high quality affordable housing across the Midlands, following nearly 1,400 completions last year and with another 1,600 homes in our pipeline for the coming 12 months. I want to thank everyone involved in creating these new opportunities for people to have a place to call home."

Pictured: From left to right, Keiran James (Vistry), Rob Andrews (WPDG), Becky Hewitt (Platform), Stuart Buckley (WPDG), Pawel Wiktor (Platform), Michael Moore (Vistry) and Josh Housley (Vistry).