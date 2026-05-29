A chapter closes at Atherstone as Gail retires after 45 years 

An end of an era at Atherstone Library.

It was the end of an era in North Warwickshire this week as Gail Fordham, a stalwart of Atherstone Library retired after over 45 years.

A fixture of countless childhoods due to her work at the library, along with stints at Dordon and Polesworth, Gail will be fondly remembered for setting many children on the path to reading and learning with her Rhyme Time sessions.

Gail was joined for her last session by Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs.

Cllr Bannister spoke about the value of creating a thirst for learning in children through the work of the library service, recognising Gail’s outstanding career in particular.

Speaking prior to her last Rhyme Time session, Gail said: I could never thank my colleagues, past and present, enough for giving me such a wonderful working life. And I can’t thank all my lovely customers enough. But most of all, all of the children I’ve helped and had fun with along the way. I will miss them all.”

Cllr Bannister added: “Rhyme Time is a great thing for the very young who come in with parents, carers and grandparents and get into all the great things a library can do at a very early age. It’s about building brighter safer futures for our children. All of us at Warwickshire County Council are very grateful to Gail for all she has done.”

Rhyme Time is one of many activities and events on offer at Atherstone Library for all ages. To see if there is anything for you and your family, look at its page in the Warwickshire Libraries What’s On Guide.