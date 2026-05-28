County Council refocuses efforts to tackle local crime with new funding and increased community engagement

Nuneaton town centre will be a hive of activity next week (Wednesday 3rd June) as Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will launch its forward-thinking Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP).

At a community action day for local residents, people will get the opportunity to chat to Councillors and officers to find out how work is being recalibrated to create safer communities, with targeted action against crime and anti-social behaviour through the CAPP initiative.

Warwickshire County Council’s Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP) builds on work already being delivered by Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) partners, responding to the experiences of local residents to help them feel safer in their communities.

There will be plenty to explore during the event – which coincides with Nuneaton Market Day - with stalls from WCC and its Safer Warwickshire partners offering people a range of community safety support and advice, marking the start of increased public outreach and engagement.

CAPP is a key area of focus in Warwickshire County Council’s plan 'Recalibrating Warwickshire', aiming to rebuild trust and transparency and ensure that community concerns are better understood and addressed.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I’m delighted to be launching our new Crime and Awareness Prevention Programme (CAPP) in Nuneaton town centre, as we refocus our efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour within our communities.

“This event will give people the chance to meet us, their Councillors, and local officers from Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, and other organisations to find out more about the important community safety work that is being done in Warwickshire.

“It will help us show the community that we’re here, we’re listening, and we’re working together to transform the county into a safer, stronger Warwickshire.

“We’ll be monitoring the impact of everything we deliver through CAPP to make sure that we’re addressing the root cause of issues and delivering value for money for the people of Warwickshire.”

The new Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP) includes:

new quarterly community safety surgeries across Warwickshire where people can talk to officers about their local issues. Upcoming surgery themes include business safety, community voices, and the safety of children and young people. Councillors will also have access to funding to run their own local community engagement events.

new £3,000-per-year grants for all 57 County Councillors to spend on community safety and crime prevention projects linked to identified key priorities in their local areas.

more opportunities for Warwickshire Police and Safer Warwickshire partners to influence County Council responsibilities that may impact on crime and the fear of crime, such as verge maintenance and street lighting.

new funding of up to £75,000 for a rolling programme of larger community projects that respond directly to local needs, approved by Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and local Councillors.

Funding has already been approved for the purchase of a number of radios for Nuneaton town centre to support the work of the Business Improvement District (BID) and their Safety Team, and to support membership of Warwickshire Retail Crime initiative.

Speaking about the launch event, Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“We want to show people that Warwickshire County Council and our partners are placing communities and vulnerable people at the heart of our work, taking action to support them and prevent them from becoming victims of crime.

“Launching our Crime Awareness and Prevention Programme (CAPP) in Nuneaton is the start of that improved conversation, with new funding for both larger and more locally targeted crime prevention projects.

“Market Day in Nuneaton is always busy and enjoyable and, next week, people will also be able to pick up some important tips and advice on keeping safe.

“We also want to encourage residents to report incidents of antisocial behaviour, domestic abuse, organised crime, and crimes such as child exploitation, so we can work with our partners to take action.”

For more information on the work of Warwickshire County Council and its partners on the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, visit www.safeinwarwickshire.com.