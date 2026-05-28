Strategy approved to improve the health of residents in Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board (HWBB) has approved a new Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026 – 2031.

The strategy sets out a shared vision to improve health, prevent ill health and tackle inequalities across the county so that residents can live well in Warwickshire.

The strategy recognises that wider factors such as housing, education and employment influence 80% of our health and wellbeing. It aims to help residents start well, live well and age well by addressing these “building blocks of health” and focusing on three main priorities:

Supporting good mental health , particularly for children and young people, by improving early detection and access to support while addressing wider pressures like family stress, poverty and social isolation.

Tackling poverty and health inequalities by embedding a “Health in All Policies” approach so that decisions about housing, transport, planning, jobs and the environment all take account of their impact on health. Families also experiencing child poverty will get better support such as improving access to good work and training opportunities.

Encouraging physical activity and healthy eating , making it easier for people to move more and maintain a healthy weight through community programmes, improved local spaces and active travel routes.

The new strategy also better recognises the health differences across the county, with targeted priorities for Rugby, South Warwickshire and North Warwickshire based on local needs. For example, parts of the north experience higher deprivation and lower life expectancy than the south, with residents living on average three years fewer due to factors affecting health and wellbeing. This more local approach was adopted to reflect the inequalities in health across Warwickshire and recognise that different communities in Warwickshire may have differing needs.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Chair of the HWBB and Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Warwickshire’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy sets out our shared vision for a healthier and fairer Warwickshire. Along with our partners, we are committed to working together to improve the building blocks of good health and recognising the differences in health that exist across the county. “As Health and Wellbeing Board members, we will consider health and wellbeing in all that we do and will focus on the actions needed locally so that residents can live well in Warwickshire.”

Crishni Waring, Vice-Chair of the HWBB and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board added:

“Through the strategy, we are focused on turning ambition into action – working together to prevent ill-health, reduce inequalities and create the conditions for healthier, happier communities. “The strategy aims to improve residents’ lives by addressing the root causes of poor health rather than just treating illness. By organisations working in partnership, there is a joined-up approach to things like community care, housing and disease prevention, ensuring that a meaningful difference is made to the health of people in Warwickshire.”

The Health and Wellbeing Strategy is already proven to make a difference with the 2021-26 iteration achieving significant change such as 1,000 health checks for veterans living in areas of deprivation enabling early detection of health issues, the opening of Lillington Health Hub in 2024 increasing access to a range of health services, and Time to Talk embedded across settings to better support children’s communication development.

All organisations are committed to building on the successes of the previous strategy and delivering further improvements over the next five years. Learn more about the Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board.

View Warwickshire’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026-2031.