Making prevention possible: Child safety advice for Warwickshire families 

Child Safety Week takes place from 1 to 7 June 2026.

Child Safety Week takes place from 1 to 7 June 2026 and Warwickshire County Council is supporting the annual campaign led by the Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT) to help families take simple steps to keep children safe at home and out and about.

CAPT’s annual awareness week encourages thousands of safety conversations across the UK, helping families understand real risks and take simple action to prevent serious accidents and injuries.

This year’s Child Safety Week theme is ‘Making prevention possible’, highlighting how small, practical changes can help families reduce risks without feeling overwhelmed.

Warwickshire County Council wants all children to lead safe, healthy and happy lives. Supporting Child Safety Week is part of the council’s wider commitment to a child-friendly Warwickshire, helping children and families understand risks, avoid danger and build habits that keep themselves and others safe at home, on the roads and in their communities.

Unintentional injuries, particularly those occurring within the home environment, are a leading cause of serious injury and preventable death among children under five years old. CAPT identifies five primary areas where 90% of the most serious preventable accidents involving young children arise:

Threats to breathing – choking, strangulation or suffocation

Falls

Poisoning

Burns and scalds

Drowning

By understanding the risks at each stage of a child’s development and putting sensible safety measures in place, parents and carers can help prevent serious accidents. Child Safety Week is also a chance to talk with children about everyday dangers in an age-appropriate way so they can learn behaviours that help keep themselves and others safe and healthy.

At home, simple precautions can make a big difference. As warmer weather approaches and windows are opened more often, families are urged not to leave young children unattended near open windows. Window catches, locks or restrictors can add extra protection, and blind cords should always be secured well out of reach.

To reduce the risk of burns, cuts and poisoning at home, keep medicines, household chemicals, knives, kitchen appliances, and hot food and drinks out of children’s sight and reach. At bathtime always run cold water first to avoid scalds. Warwickshire Trading Standards is also reminding families to buy toys from reputable sellers and to check products carry the CE mark, helping to make sure items meet recognised safety standards.

When taking trips or staying somewhere new, it is important to check sleeping arrangements for babies and young children. Safer sleep guidance advises that babies should sleep in a cot or travel cot of their own rather than sharing a bed with an adult.

Child Safety Week is also an opportunity to help children stay safe out and about. Families can reinforce simple road safety messages such as stopping, looking and listening before crossing, holding hands near traffic, using the right car seat for a child’s age and size, and making sure everyone travelling by car is safely strapped in.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND said:

“Child Safety Week is an important reminder about how some accidents can be prevented. By sharing practical advice and encouraging small everyday actions, we can help families feel more confident about reducing risks to keep children safe. “As part of our child-friendly Warwickshire commitment, we want children to have the freedom to grow, learn and be independent in ways that are safe and healthy. This includes helping parents and carers know what to do, but also finding opportunities to teach children about danger, safer choices and the behaviours that protect themselves and others.”

Families can also follow Child Friendly Warwickshire on Facebook and Instagram for safety tips during Child Safety Week.

For more information about Child Safety Week and free family resources, visit www.capt.org.uk.

Warwickshire families can find specialist advice on road safety, including child car seats and travelling safely, on the council’s road safety webpages: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafetyeducation.

People can also access fire safety information and wider safety advice on Warwickshire County Council’s website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.