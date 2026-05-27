Stay safe on Warwickshire's waterways this Boat Fire Safety Week

Although less common than house fires, boat fires on inland waterways present their own risks due to the confined spaces and limited escape routes on board. This Boat Fire Safety Week (25-31 May) Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is sharing advice about how to stay fire safe on boats.

Install and maintain smoke and carbon monoxide alarms: A functioning smoke alarm can provide precious seconds to escape in a fire, while a CO alarm is vital for detecting the presence of this odourless gas, which can be fatal.

Develop an escape plan: Just like in your home, having a pre-determined escape plan will ensure everyone on board knows exactly what to do in the event of a fire.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue, Community Safety and Flooding, said: “We want people to enjoy their time on their boats, and putting in key measures to stay fire safe is the best way to do this. Working smoke alarms and CO alarms are the best way to be alerted as a soon as possible to a fire or CO leak on a boat. In the event of a boat fire, getting yourself and others to safety is priority and call 999 immediately.”