Literary legend Lee Child draws packed crowd at Leamington Library   

Leamington Library welcomed internationally renowned author and library champion Lee Child for a very special event recently, delighting a packed audience of readers and fans from across th...

Leamington Library welcomed internationally renowned author and library champion Lee Child for a very special event recently, delighting a packed audience of readers and fans from across the region.

Best known as the creator of the iconic Jack Reacher series, Lee Child captivated attendees with behind-the-scenes stories about his bestselling novels, reflections on his journey into writing, and a heartfelt discussion about the lasting importance of libraries in his life and career.

Ahead of the main event, he also joined members of the library’s Youth Advisory Board for a filmed interview, answering their questions and inspiring the next generation of readers and writers.

Lee Child’s warmth and generosity were evident throughout the visit. He took time to greet library staff members personally, speaking eloquently with fans and making the evening particularly memorable for many.

The evening was a resounding success, with audiences fully engaged throughout. A professionally recorded Q&A session will be released on the library’s YouTube channel in the coming weeks, ensuring that those unable to attend can still enjoy the experience.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“We were incredibly honoured to welcome Lee Child to Leamington Library. Events like this highlight the vital role libraries play as vibrant community spaces, bringing people together through a shared love of reading and storytelling and setting many people on the path to learning and improved opportunities in life.

“It was wonderful to see such enthusiasm from those who joined us, and we are proud to host occasions that inspire and connect our communities. But, maybe, best of all was the interaction with our young people who will be inspired to make reading part of their lives. In this National Year of Reading, we are thrilled to attract a writer of this calibre and it’s a testament to the service’s growing reputation that we did so.”

Warwickshire’s Library Service was recently shortlisted in the prestigious British Book Awards, recognising the Book Bingo initiative that engaged over 850 readers with an innovative challenge, making them read 12 books in different genres.

Warwickshire Libraries looks forward to hosting more events with authors throughout the year. Find out more at eventbrite.com/cc/author-events-2632979