(B4455 Fosse Way) (Ettington) (Stratford-Upon-Avon) (50mph Speed Limit) Order 2026

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 1st June 2026, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of this notice, the made Order, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Order, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

The objective of this scheme is aimed at tackling inappropriate speeding on rural roads, with a particular focus on young drivers. The scheme is designed to address both illegal and inappropriate speeding - especially among young and newly qualified drivers, who are statistically at higher risk of road traffic collisions.

The scheme combines traditional engineering solutions with advanced behavioural science to create a truly innovative strategy for tackling rural speeding. Key features of the initiative in addition to the lower 50mph speed limit include:

Engineering upgrades such as enhanced signage, road markings, and speed reducing measures at high-risk junctions and bends.

Behavioural nudges including instinctive roadside cues designed to subtly guide drivers toward safer speeds.

Messaging to engage drivers – with particularly emphasis on younger drivers - in adopting safer driving habits.

Community engagement through digital campaigns and local outreach to shift social norms around rural speeding.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 162KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notice

Technical Plans

TR11440/6 (PDF, 3MB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Dana Loxley, Senior Engineer, Safety Engineering Team, Communities Directorate (Tel: 01926 412889 or e-mail: danaloxley@warwickshire.gov.uk)

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data, please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.