Warwickshire County Council confirms Cabinet for 2026–27

Warwickshire County Council has confirmed its Cabinet for the next 12 months, following the Council’s Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2026.

Leader of the Council, Councillor George Finch, announced the appointments at a meeting held earlier today.

The Cabinet will be responsible for delivering the Council’s refreshed strategic direction, set out in its new Council Plan, Recalibrating Warwickshire, with a focus on supporting residents, communities and businesses across the county.

Cabinet appointments are as follows:

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “This new Cabinet is committed to delivering our Council Plan, Recalibrating Warwickshire. We are here to make sure Warwickshire is a place where local businesses can flourish, families can thrive, and children have the very best start in life. Above all, we want residents to feel confident that their council is doing everything it can to help them be safer, healthier and wealthier.”

At the meeting, Councillor Finch also made several appointments to key bodies. Councillor Michael Bannister and Councillor James Crocker were appointed to the Joint Negotiating Bodies. Councillor Dan Glover was appointed to the Adoption Panel and the Fostering Panel.

Councillor Stephen Shaw and Councillor Neil Garland were appointed to the Eastern Shires Purchasing Organisation (ESPO) Management Committee, with Councillor Neil Garland also appointed to the EPSO Finance and Audit Committee.

For more information visit out Cabinet page.