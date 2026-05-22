Road Closure – Rugby, Barby Lane (between St. Cross Hospital and Ashlawn Road)

Barby Lane, Rugby will be closed for roadworks between 26 May and 17 July.

This will affect bus services as follows:



Service 8 & 8A will be diverted from Rugby town centre via Dunchurch Road to Paddox Rise, and vice versa. Stops will be made at St. Maries School and Wentworth Road to allow passengers to cut through to St Cross Hospital.

Services 84/84A/85/85A/85B will continue to serve St Cross Hospital except, on Mondays to Fridays, the 08h45 85B from St Cross to Coventry will start at Clifton Road at 08h55, 14h15 85 Coventry to St Cross will be rerouted from Clifton Road to Dunchurch Road/Wentworth Road via St Maries School, 06h25 84 Nuneaton to Bilton High School and 15h40 return will be diverted via Dunchurch Road not serving St. Cross.

Service 85K will not service St. Cross Hospital for the duration.