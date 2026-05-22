Local success stories highlight impact of hoarding and self-neglect support  

Following National Hoarding Awareness Week, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the difference that compassionate, person-centred support can make in tackling hoarding and self-...

Following National Hoarding Awareness Week, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the difference that compassionate, person-centred support can make in tackling hoarding and self-neglect. Two recent success stories demonstrate how sustained engagement, trust, and strong multi-agency collaboration can lead to life-changing outcomes for residents.

Hoarding and self-neglect are complex issues that can significantly impact someone’s health and safety, including fire risks and general wellbeing. However, with the right support individuals can make meaningful and lasting changes.

In April 2023, a resident raised concerns about their neighbour Harry*, leading to his placement on a self-neglect pathway – a framework between partners to support adults who are unable or unwilling to care for their personal hygiene, health, or living surroundings. A joint visit with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed the severity of the situation with most rooms rating six or seven on the Clutter Rating Scale (a tool used to measure the severity of the clutter in someone’s home), meaning the clutter was impacting on daily life and required professional help and organisation. There was also a mice and rat infestation inside and outside the property.

Over two years, and with Harry’s consent, the Environmental Protection Team coordinated a full property clearance and essential repairs to restore the property to a safe and habitable condition. During this extremely challenging process, Harry’s emotional wellbeing was supported by Kelly, his social worker, and an Environmental Health Officer.

Three years on, Harry is now living in a clean, safe home, free from the risks that once affected both him and his neighbours.

Another success story in Warwickshire is Alice’s* journey. Alice’s living conditions, personal care, and wellbeing posed health and safety risks, including her sleeping in a chair. Through consistent support from her social worker, Eve, and Alice’s active engagement, a new bathroom was installed to enable her to bathe regularly, decluttering began, meaning she could use her bedroom again, and she had help managing her finances.

As a result, risks have significantly reduced, Alice is living independently with ongoing support, and she reports feeling safer, more comfortable, and in control of her life.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“These success stories demonstrate positive change, show the life-changing impact of compassionate, person-centred support, strong partnership working across our services, and the importance of community awareness.

“Hoarding and self-neglect are complex challenges that cannot be solved overnight, but by building trust and working alongside individuals at their own pace, we can help people regain control of their lives in a safe and lasting way so that they can live well.

“I would encourage anyone who is worried about a neighbour, friend or family member to come forward, as early support can make a real difference — not only to individuals, but to whole communities.”

As National Hoarding Awareness Week concludes, the council is reminding residents that help is available and that early intervention can make a significant difference.

Hoarding is not simply about clutter; it is often linked to deeper emotional and psychological factors. Reducing stigma and encouraging understanding is key to helping people access the support they need.

P3 Warwickshire Hoarding Service provides practical and emotional support, including hands-on decluttering assistance and tenancy management. Residents can access this service by calling 0808 164 6220 or emailing warks@p3charity.org

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service offers free Safe and Well visits, during which fire crews will test or install smoke alarms, review escape routes, and offer fire safety advice.

Specialist advice for people affected by hoarding behaviours Home - Hoarding Disorders UK

*Names changed by consent