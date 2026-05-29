Rugby Borough CPE Variation No. 11 2026 - Disabled Bays

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to vary existing waiting restrictions.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the above named Order, as described in the public notice below. 

A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order(s) can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.  

Scheme Overview 

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 202KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notices 

Technical Plans 

Technical plans
Location Consultation Plan Plan Reference
Abbey Street

PTRO25 0010 (PDF, 445KB)

PTRO25 041 (PDF, 511KB)

 EJ99 6 (PDF, 1536KB)
Bath Street

PTRO25 009 (PDF, 496KB)

PTRO25 027 (PDF, 659KB)

PTRO25 032 (PDF, 528KB)

PTRO25 044 (PDF, 493KB)

EL98 6 (PDF, 4MB)

EK98 8 (PDF, 4MB)
Cambridge Street PTRO25 026 (PDF, 656KB) EL99 5 (PDF, 2MB)
Claremount Road  PTRO25 039 (PDF, 568KB) EL99 5 (PDF, 2MB)
Dale Street

PTRO25 041 (PDF, 355KB)

 EK97 2 (PDF, 11MB)
Graham Road PTRO25 037 (PDF, 410KB) EK99 6 (PDF, 3MB)
Grosvenor Road

PTRO25 029 (PDF, 401KB)

 EL99 5 (PDF, 2MB)
Holbrook Avenue  PTRO25 035 (PDF, 521KB) EK97 2 (PDF, 11MB)
King Edward Road

PTRO25-004-01 (PDF, 506KB)

PTRO25 040 (PDF, 529KB)

PTRO25 045 (PDF, 432KB)

EJ98 8 (PDF, 2MB)

EK98 8 (PDF, 4MB)
Lodge Road PTRO25 028 (PDF, 386KB)

EJ98 8 (PDF, 2MB)
Manor Road

PTRO26 005 (PDF, 553KB)

PTRO25 016 (PDF, 587KB)

PTRO25 047 (PDF, 466KB)

 EK98 8 (PDF, 4MB)

Enquiries 

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410). 

Objections 

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Rugby CPE V11 - Disabled Bays". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice). 

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 22 June 2026

Published: 29th May 2026

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