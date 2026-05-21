Funded motorcycle training gives riders a safer start

Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team, in collaboration with the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), is supporting new riders in Warwickshire to build safer riding habits.

A programme combining online learning with partially funded Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) Running since June 2025, the programme has helped improve rider preparedness while increasing access to training.

Running since June 2025, the programme is part of a wider initiative aimed at novice riders, with funding introduced to improve access to practical motorcycle training.

To support the initiative, RideFree, a free online learning platform for new riders, was made a mandatory pre‑training requirement for Warwickshire residents applying for a discounted CBT place.

RideFree helps new riders understand road risk, hazard perception, decision‑making and rider responsibility before practical training.

Learners gain an understanding of the Highway Code, how to anticipate the actions of other road users, and how to identify and respond to hazards early. Local trainers reported that learners arrived more confident, more aware of hazards and better prepared for practical riding.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: ​"We are extremely proud of the progress this initiative has made since last summer. By reducing the financial barriers to Compulsory Basic Training and integrating the excellent RideFree platform, we are ensuring our new motorcyclists can ride with confidence and a strong foundation in hazard perception. This kind of early intervention and partnership working is vital for protecting our residents and making Warwickshire’s roads safer for everyone."

Nick Taylor, DVSA Head of Rider Policy said: “DVSA is pleased to be working in partnership with the Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team by supporting initiatives that help new riders build the right skills and awareness from the very start.”

“We are committed to improving motorcycle safety and programmes such as RideFree help learners prepare for practical training to understand risks, hazard perception, and rider responsibility during their CBT.

“This early preparation helps develop safer, more capable motorcyclists who are better equipped for independent riding and long-term road safety.”

Anyone considering taking up motorcycling is encouraged to begin with the free RideFree online training course before progressing to practical training. For further information on RideFree or to access the training, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ride-free-new-online-motorcycle-training-to-improve-road-safety

For more information about road safety in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety or contact: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk