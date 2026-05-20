Contraception and sexual health from the18th to the 20th century 

One of the more unusual items in the collection of the Greville family of Warwick Castle is being discussed at an event organised by Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage and Culture team.

An 18th‑century condom once owned by the Earl of Warwick provides the starting point for this fascinating exploration of contraception, reproductive health, and personal protection in a thought‑provoking evening talk at St John’s House, Warwick, on Tuesday 16 June at 6.30 pm.

Historian and archivist Lesley Hall, drawing on over forty years’ experience at the Wellcome Collection, will examine how ideas about ‘safe sex’, privacy, and population developed between the 18th and 20th centuries.

The talk will consider who had access to contraception, how availability changed over time, and how shifting social attitudes, legal frameworks, and technological developments shaped people’s choices. It also sheds light on wider themes of health, inequality, and everyday life that are often hidden from the historical record.

The historical object will be on display during the event. This talk includes adult themes.

This event forms part of an exciting programme of talks, tours and workshops celebrating the new exhibition: Warwick Castle Unboxed: New stories from an old castle which can be seen at Market Hall Museum, Warwick, during the Museum’s opening hours.

Wheelchair accessible. Price £12, includes tea and coffee.

Book at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice