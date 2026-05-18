Warwickshire Libraries Celebrate Shortlisting at The British Book Awards 

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating major national recognition after being among six library services in the UK to be shortlisted at the prestigious British Book Awards. The service was shortl...

Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating major national recognition after being among six library services in the UK to be shortlisted at the prestigious British Book Awards. The service was shortlisted for Library of the Year in recognition of its successful Book Bingo initiative which, in 2025, saw 860 residents participate in the challenge.

Open to all Warwickshire Libraries members aged 16 and over, the challenge was simple: read or listen to 12 books from 12 different categories to complete a bingo card. Those who finished the challenge were entered into a prize draw to win National Book Tokens.

The award was ultimately won by Edinburgh Libraries for their impactful work with prisoners; Warwickshire Libraries warmly congratulate them on a well-deserved achievement.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“We are incredibly proud that Warwickshire Libraries’ dedication to inspiring a love of reading across our communities has been recognised on a national stage through their shortlisting at the British Book Awards.

“Initiatives like Book Bingo create opportunities for all by making reading accessible. Research shows that regular readers are more likely to progress in education and employment so it’s wonderful that we have made a difference with such a popular scheme.

“As we celebrate the National Year of Reading in 2026, let’s hope the brilliant events we have planned mark the start of a lifelong love of learning for many of our residents.”

Find out more about Book Bingo at warwickshire.gov.uk/bookbingo