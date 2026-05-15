Support for people and families affected by dementia

There are over 7,000 people with a diagnosis of dementia, and over 12,300 people estimated to be living with dementia across Coventry and Warwickshire aged over 65.*

To raise awareness of the support available for people living with dementia, their families and carers, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proudly supporting Dementia Action Week 2026 (18 – 24 May) led by the Alzheimer’s Society.

This annual campaign shines a spotlight on dementia, the UK’s biggest killer, while calling for greater understanding, earlier diagnosis and improved support for those affected. This year’s campaign centres around the “Forget Me Not” appeal, inviting people to share their stories and wear the iconic blue flower badge as a symbol of solidarity with those living with dementia and their families.

The council offers a range of support to help reduce the risk of developing dementia. The Living Well with Dementia in Warwickshire webpage provides information and advice to help people understand the effects of dementia, promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, and encourages early and accurate diagnosis to support independence. Discover how Warwickshire Libraries are supporting people with dementia, as well as their families and carers, during Dementia Action Week.

Family members and friends caring for someone with dementia often receive little support, which can lead to increased pressure. Dementia Connect provides practical and emotional support and signpost carers and families to a range of additional resources, including financial assessments, guidance on welfare benefits, and help to manage the costs associated with dementia care.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Dementia doesn’t just affect individuals, but also families, friends and the wider community, and people need different levels of support as the condition progresses. While there is a variety of support available, too many people still face barriers such as stigma and delays in diagnosis. “By working together, strengthening services, and promoting dementia friendly communities, we can ensure people with dementia, their families and network are supported. Enabling people to maintain their independence and ensure people can live well with dementia at every stage.”

There is also strong evidence that people who smoke are at a higher risk of developing dementia. However, once someone stops smoking, their risk begins to decrease, continuing to fall the longer they remain smoke-free, while also lowering the risk of other serious conditions such as heart disease and cancer. Free, confidential support is available to help people quit more easily, including stop-smoking aids, medication, Nicotine Replacement Therapy, advice from a trained stop smoking advisor, and 24/7 support through the Smoke Free app. More information is available at smokefreecw.co.uk

If you care for someone with dementia or you have recently been diagnosed and you’re struggling to cope, mental health support is available. Visit: wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk or telephone: 0800 616 171.

For more support and information visit: Home - Dementia UK

Find out more about the benefits of early diagnosis www.nhs.uk/conditions/dementia/early-diagnosis-benefits

For tips and advice about healthy ageing and how to keep mentally well, visit Healthy ageing – Warwickshire County Council

*Source: (Coventry and Warwickshire Living Well with Dementia Strategy 2024-2029)