Rugby CPE Variation 15 - William St, Charlotte St, Arnold St, Spring St

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to amend parking bays in the above named streets.

William Street, Charlotte Street, Arnold Street and Spring Street are all primarily residential streets located to the east of the town centre, close to some commercial premises on Railway Terrace and within extended walking distance of the main commercial and shopping area of the town. All available on-street parking in these streets is subject to daytime pay and display parking with exemptions for R2 residents’ permit holders, while all other nearby streets with the same permit exemptions are subject to limited waiting restrictions with the same time constraints and hours of operation.

Analysis of pay & display income demonstrates that these four streets are generally relatively lightly used during the daytime in comparison with those directly outside commercial properties and generally retain some capacity for use by resident permit holders. Proposals are therefore to amend the waiting restrictions for non-permit holders from pay and display to free limited waiting, which in turn should aid in reducing demand for spaces in other nearby R2 permitted streets.

Proposals are detailed in full in the public notice and accompanying documentation below.

A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order(s) can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Scheme Overview

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Rugby V15 - William St, Charlotte St, Arnold St, Spring St". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 15th June 2026.