WorkWell sparks a fresh start for Andrew

Warwickshire’s WorkWell programme has supported local resident Andrew to overcome barriers to employment, improve his mental health and rebuild his confidence.

The programme has supported Andrew to take his first steps back into the world of work through volunteering.

Small, positive actions can make a big difference to overall wellbeing, this is the key message of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (11–17 May). Through WorkWell, Andrew received tailored, one‑to‑one help to improve his mental health and feel ready to move towards employment.

In partnership with Warwickshire County Council (WCC), the Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Coventry City Council (CCC), the Coventry and Warwickshire WorkWell programme is an integrated approach to supporting the health and wellbeing of people across Coventry and Warwickshire, helping individuals to enter, remain and thrive in the workplace. The partnership approach provides people with access to both health and employment support services based on their individual needs.

Andrew was referred to WorkWell by his Social Prescribing team after experiencing severe anxiety that made group environments and discussions about work difficult for him. Although eager to make positive changes, his low confidence created challenges in accessing workshops or online support.

Determined to improve his wellbeing and re‑enter employment or volunteering, Andrew engaged with the WorkWell team, who tailored support to his needs. This included:

Mental health support, helping him develop coping strategies for anxiety and low mood.

Confidence‑building using MS Teams, enabling him to safely take part in online workshops.

Encouragement to try confidence‑boosting wellbeing activities, including gardening courses and wellbeing walks.

Access to employment‑focused online workshops, such as CV writing, understanding motivation, and exploring the relationship between confidence and mental health.

Reflecting on his journey, Andrew said:

“I had been really struggling with some mental health issues that were badly affecting my confidence. From my first contact with WorkWell I have been supported and provided with a very considered approach to my personal needs. I am now in a position where I have a good CV and am taking my first steps back into work with some volunteering in an area I enjoy.”

Thanks to his progress, Andrew has now secured his first voluntary role with Warwickshire Wildlife. This marks a major step toward his long‑term goal of contributing positively to his community. He now feels more hopeful, capable, and empowered to manage challenges without withdrawing as he continues to practise self‑care and staying connected with others.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“WorkWell is a great programme that supports people facing barriers into employment. The dedicated support from the service helps each individual in a way that best suits them, enabling them to overcome challenges and enter or remain in the workforce. This is fantastic for their wellbeing and supports people to do something meaningful, while also creating a diverse workforce.”

WorkWell continues to provide tailored guidance to individuals across Warwickshire, helping residents build confidence, improve wellbeing, and take steps toward meaningful work or volunteering. To find out more, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/workwell