County Council approves bold new Council Plan to reset priorities for Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has today (14 May) approved “Recalibrating Warwickshire”, a new Council Plan that refocuses its priorities on what matters most to residents.

The Plan sets out how the Council will improve services, deliver value for money and make a real, practical difference in people’s lives.

Following public engagement and councillor scrutiny, the Plan sets out how the Council will achieve its ambition to deliver real improvement for the people of Warwickshire; making sure that Warwickshire is a place to live where business can flourish, families can thrive and where children have the best chance in life.

“Recalibrating Warwickshire” represents a shift in emphasis and direction for the Council as local government moves into a period of profound change.

Talking in support of the Plan, Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

“Set against a backdrop of change and financial challenge, the priorities set out in the Plan focus on those things which matter most to residents and will deliver better value for money in achieving our ambitions for everyone in the County. “The emphasis is on practical delivery, value for money, accountability, front line services and the everyday issues residents raise with us most often.”

The Council’s mission over the next four years is to achieve three things simultaneously:

Improve the quality of services and delivery value for money;

Ensure a smooth transition to new local government structures; and

Create opportunities for everyone.

Leader of the Council, Cllr George Finch said: “Recalibrating Warwickshire is a plan that focuses on clear, common-sense outcomes. We will talk openly and proudly about personal responsibility – how we can all work together to make sure the people of Warwickshire get a better deal and a brighter future.”

The specific actions the council will take to achieve the Council Plan objectives will be set out in the Council Delivery Plan due to be considered by Cabinet in June. The Council’s performance and impact will be reported through the Council’s Performance Management Framework.

Hear from Cllr Finch speaking at Shire Hall today.

Read: Recalibrating Warwickshire - Warwickshire County Council Council Plan 2026 - 30