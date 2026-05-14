Key appointments and decisions confirmed at Warwickshire County Council AGM

Key appointments and a number of important items of Council business were agreed at the Annual General Meeting of Warwickshire County Council, held on 14 May 2026.

During the meeting, councillors approved the new Council Plan, Recalibrating Warwickshire 2026-30, which sets out the Council’s strategic direction and priorities over the next four years. The Plan will guide Council activity and decision-making, supported by a Council Delivery Plan and Performance Management Framework to ensure progress is monitored and outcomes are achieved.

Also at the meeting, Cllr Dale Keeling was re-elected as Chair of the County Council, with Cllr Luke Shingler elected as Vice-Chair. The role of Chair is to preside over meetings of the full County Council and act as the civic representative of the authority at events across Warwickshire.

Once the Chair was re-elected, the Council paid tribute to two former councillors who have recently passed away. Brian Moss, a long-serving member of North Warwickshire Borough Council and twice Mayor, was remembered for his warmth, kindness and significant contribution to the local community. Ian Bottrill, a former Leader of Warwickshire County Council, was recognised as a dedicated public servant whose leadership and sharp wit helped bring people together in the best interests of the county.

Members also marked a more celebratory moment, as Cllr Jerry Roodhouse formally accepted the Honorary Freedom of the County of Warwickshire. The county’s longest-serving councillor, Cllr Roodhouse was honoured for his 35 years of service to local communities, having first been elected in 1990 and serving at county level since 1993.

Council also confirmed its committee structure and approved appointments to committees and other bodies for the municipal year ahead, in line with the Council’s Constitution. Delegations relating to non-executive functions and officer responsibilities were also agreed.

Finally, Council considered the Overview and Scrutiny Annual Report 2025/26. This report highlights the work of the Council’s four Overview and Scrutiny Committees over the past year, including how scrutiny has supported improved service delivery and contributed to the Council’s objectives.

The webcast of the meeting is available to view at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/democracy