Supporting sibling relationships for children in care

Children and young people from across Warwickshire recently came together for a special circus-themed Brothers and Sisters Day in Warwick. Part of Warwickshire County Council’s Brothers ...

Children and young people from across Warwickshire recently came together for a special circus-themed Brothers and Sisters Day in Warwick.

Part of Warwickshire County Council’s Brothers and Sisters programme to support looked after children, the event focused on helping siblings – particularly those who do not live together – have some fun and connect with one another. While the main focus was on siblings all children in care were invited, creating a memorable event where children felt safe, included and able to enjoy activities together.

The event featured a real-life big top circus, alongside a wide range of attractions including face painting, a treat stall, games and a tombola. Children made their own juggling balls, took part in other activities such as; name the bunny, adopt a teddy, art and crafts, ping pong and bouncy castles. The highlight of the day was a live circus show, with stilt walkers, a unicyclist and performers leading workshops where children could try out new skills to build confidence.

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Days like this are about ensuring our children and young people feel happy, safe and valued. We want every child in our care to know they matter and this event gives them the space to have fun, build friendships and simply enjoy being together.”

The event received overwhelmingly positive feedback from carers and families. One carer said: “It was a brilliant day. We loved the circus theme and the kids really enjoyed the performances. JJ was laughing his head off when his carer got picked to join in! It was so well organised, and everyone was incredibly generous to the children. It was Lottie’s first time and she said it was her best day ever. A big thank you to everyone involved.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire Friends, Volvo and Puddle Ducks & Posh nursery also got involved with generous donations of Easter eggs, helping to make the day even more special for children and their families.

Businesses, organisations and individuals are encouraged to become Child Friendly Warwickshire partners, helping to create more opportunities like this for children and young people. By getting involved, partners can play a vital role in supporting children to feel valued, included and able to thrive.

For more information about Warwickshire’s programme Brothers and Sisters you can check here the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_udjIDGmqEk

and if you would like to become part of our Child Friendly community visit our page: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/homepage/27/friends-and-partners-zone