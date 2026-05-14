Warwickshire leads the way on healthy weight by signing national declaration

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is the first West Midlands local authority to sign the Local Government Declaration on Healthy Weight, strengthening its commitment to improving residents' health.

The Declaration, developed by the Food Active programme within public health charity Health Equalities Group and approved by WCC, commits the council to embedding and extending healthy weight considerations across all policies and services. This includes food and drink provision, planning, transport and the built environment, with the aim of creating environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice for all living and working in Warwickshire.

For example, in practice, when planning new developments, teams would ensure there are adequate healthy food options available while supporting measures to limit the density of fast-food outlets, particularly in areas where unhealthy weight is more prevalent.

Councillor Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Signing the Healthy Weight Declaration is a significant milestone for Warwickshire and reflects our commitment to taking a preventative, whole system approach to health. By working together, we can create environments that improve outcomes for both current and future generations.”



Data from the National Child Measurement Programme* shows that rates of childhood obesity increase significantly as children get older, rising from one in five children in Reception to one in three by Year 6. Rates are higher in areas of greater deprivation. Among adults, 26.29% of residents are obese and 37.78% are overweight, increasing the risk of developing preventable long term health conditions.



By adopting the Declaration, the council is strengthening its Health in All Policies (HiAP) approach and reinforcing its commitment to a Whole Systems Approach to Healthy Weight. This recognises that unhealthy weight is influenced by a wide range of factors, including food access, fast food density, physical activity, marketing and the wider environment, and cannot be addressed by individual behaviour change alone.

The whole system approach is being developed both within the council and collaboratively with partners across the health, voluntary, community and district and borough sectors. Initial action will focus on maternity, children and young people, while building the foundations for long term, sustainable change across the life course.

The approach is informed by a range of local insights and priorities such as Warwickshire’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessments, the Council’s Corporate Delivery Plan and the Child Friendly Warwickshire strategy. The Healthy Weight Declaration was also signed on the same day as the launch of the new Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026-2031, reinforcing shared priorities around eating well and moving more.

Matthew Philpott, Executive Director of Health Equalities Group (HEG) said: “Congratulations to Warwickshire County Council for taking this stand. “We all know how difficult it is to make the right choices when we are surrounded by unhealthy food, the wrong advertising messages and when sugary drinks are cheaper than water. I am delighted that Warwickshire County Council is doing everything they can to help their residents, workers and pupils eat healthier. “I hope other councils will follow Warwickshire’s example”.

Warwickshire’s Whole Systems Approach follows national guidance and has been shaped through extensive engagement, including work with communities, young people, stakeholders and system-wide partners. It was formally endorsed by the Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board in January 2025 and is supported by a system wide action plan.

The Healthy Weight Declaration sets out 16 evidence-based commitments across five key themes, including strategic leadership, organisational culture, health promoting environments, addressing the commercial determinants of health and using monitoring and evaluation to track progress.

For more details on the Local Government Declaration on Healthy Weight visit: http://www.foodactive.org.uk/projects/local-authority-declaration/