Road closure - Hurley and Wood End

The road between Hurley and Wood End is closed from Tuesday 19 May to Wednesday 5 August.

On Monday to Saturday the Diamond bus services 76A/76B/76C will not operate to Wood End and Piccadilly. They will continue to operate via Hurley (Queensway). A special connecting minibus service will operate, between Wood End-Piccadilly-Kingsbury, connecting with certain Diamond buses to and from Tamworth.

On Sundays the Stagecoach Service 15 will operate Tamworth-Two Gates-Wood End-Piccadilly-Hurley-Kingsbury-Dosthill-Two Gates-Tamworth. Departure times from Tamworth will be as normal. (see attached timetable.

Please see the temporary timetable (PDF, 309KB) for more information.