Support available for families awaiting ADHD assessments in Warwickshire 

Parents and carers in Warwickshire whose children or young people are waiting for an ADHD assessment are being reminded that help and support are available without the need for a formal diagnosis.

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, Warwickshire County Council and partners recognise that waiting for an assessment can be a stressful and uncertain time for families. Work is continuing across the county to improve waiting times, with partners committed to making progress as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, families do not have to wait for an assessment or diagnosis for ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), to access support. A wide range of advice, guidance and practical help is available, including:

Family Support

Children and Family Centres offer flexible support for families with young people aged 0-19 (or up to 25 years with additional needs).

IMPACT SEND Youth Forum provides an opportunity for young people aged 13-25 years with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) to have their say and influence support in Warwickshire.

Advice and Signposting

Warwickshire Local Offer - Here you’ll find help, advice and information about the services available to support children and young people with SEND, from birth to age 25.

Warwickshire SENDIAS - provides advice and support around various topics relating to SEND for children and young people aged 0-25 living in Warwickshire and their parents or carers.

Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice (WPCV) - is an independent, parent carer led organisation for anyone with a child or children with SEND aged 0-25. WPCV ensure parent carers are involved when designing services for children, young people and their families.

Warwickshire Family and Relationship Support - parents to be, parents, carers and grandparents have access to a variety of parenting resources and advice. Support can be accessed online, face-to-face through informal advice, one-to-one consultations, group programmes and workshops.

ADHD Support

ADHD UK information – for ADHD strategies, advice and support.

ADHD UK Support Groups – for peer-to-peer support, lectures and Q&A sessions

Young Minds ADHD resources – support and advice for parent carers and young people

Information for Neurodivergent People and their Families – an E-booklet produced by professionals from different organisations, neurodivergent people and their families.

RISE – ADHD video and useful resources

Autism Support

Barnardos – support for parent carers and young people

Community Autism Support Service - supporting autistic children, adults, families and professionals across Coventry and Warwickshire

Warwickshire Family Information Service – a range of support for parent carers, young people and professionals

Act for Autism - supporting and empowering people involved in the autistic community

Mental Health

Kooth – online mental wellbeing community - is a free, safe and anonymous service to support young people’s emotional and mental health. It provides online support through helpful articles, discussion boards and chats with Kooth team members.

Shout - offers free, 24/7 crisis support for people living in Coventry and Warwickshire. Text CWHOPE to 85258 at any time of day or night for a confidential conversation with a mental health professional. For more information visit: www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/find-help-now

Taking early action can help improve outcomes, build confidence, and reduce stress for both children and their families.

Dr. Will Taylor, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, said:

“We recognise the increasing demand for ADHD assessments and the impact that waiting times can have on children, young people and their families. While an assessment is important, we want to make people aware they are able to access support before an assessment takes place. “There is a range of advice, early intervention and community support available locally to help manage symptoms and support day-to-day functioning. We would encourage families to access these resources at the earliest opportunity. Early support can play a key role in improving wellbeing, reducing escalation of need, and supporting better longer-term outcomes.”

Cllr Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We recognise that waiting for an ADHD assessment can be a difficult and uncertain time for children, young people and their families, and we understand the impact this can have on day-to-day life. While demand for ADHD assessments has increased nationally, there is a strong network of support available locally. It’s important for families to know they do not need to wait for a diagnosis to access advice and practical help. By accessing support early, we can help children and young people feel understood, build their confidence, and improve their overall wellbeing while they wait for an assessment.”

Partners are committed to working together to better align services and support, making it easier for families to access the help they need.

For more information on the ADHD Referral pathway visit: Service Details | Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust