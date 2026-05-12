Have your say on Warwickshire's recycling centres

How have you found the trial removal of the booking system at your local recycling centre? We want to hear from you...

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to share their views on the county’s household waste recycling centres (HWRC) as part of a new public survey launching this month, which, amongst other things seeks views on the current trial of not having to book to visit a HWRC.

The online survey will open on Tuesday 12 May and run for three weeks, closing at the end of May. It is available on the Warwickshire County Council engagement platform Ask Warwickshire, and can be completed at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/wrc-survey-2026

The survey is open to anyone who lives in Warwickshire, whether they currently use recycling centres, have used them in the past, or have never visited one. We also want to hear from Gloucestershire residents that use Shipston Recycling Centre and Staffordshire residents that use Lower House Farm in North Warwickshire. The Council is keen to understand both customer experiences and feedback from non-visitors.

What the survey covers

The survey asks residents about their experiences of visiting Warwickshire’s recycling centres; the ease of access, waiting times, staff helpfulness and site layout; views on changes to how sites are accessed, including recent trial arrangements; awareness of opening hours, including late night Wednesday opening at larger sites; and reasons why some residents may not use recycling centres at all.

The feedback gathered from this exercise will help inform future decisions about how recycling centres operate and how they can best meet residents’ needs, including on whether to reintroduce booking or to continue to not require booking at all.

Quick and easy to complete

The survey is designed to be straightforward and accessible and should not take residents long to complete.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council said: “Our recycling centres play an important role in helping residents recycle safely and responsibly, and we want to make sure they work as well as possible for everyone.

“This survey is a chance for residents to tell us what works and what could be improved. We are encouraging people to take part whether they use the centres regularly, occasionally, or not at all, as every response will help shape future decisions.”

“In particular I would like to thank site users for bearing with us during the No Booking Trial as I know there have been a number of impacts on the sites during the trial period.”

How to take part

The survey will be live from Tuesday 12 May for three weeks and can be accessed online via Ask Warwickshire: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/wrc-survey-2026

Responses will be reviewed alongside operational information to help inform next steps for the service.

Follow along this week with Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook or Instagram for practical tips and advice:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Find your local HWRC: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes