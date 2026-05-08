Warwickshire marks 81st anniversary of VE Day

Councillor Dale Bridgewater today along with other representatives laid a wreath at the VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) service at Riversley Park War Memorial in Nuneaton.

The service, organised by the Royal British Legion Nuneaton and Stockingford Branch, brought together members of the community to mark VE Day, commemorating the end of the Second World War in Europe on 8 May 1945.

Talking about the day, Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said:

“VE Day is a moment for us all to pause and reflect on the immense sacrifices made by those who lived through the Second World War. It was a real honour to be asked to lay a wreath today, and to join the community in paying tribute to those who gave their lives. Events like this remind us why it is so important to continue to remember, and to value the peace and freedom they fought to secure.”

The wreath laying formed part of local commemorations taking place across Warwickshire, honouring the courage, resilience and sacrifice of the wartime generation, and recognising the lasting impact of the conflict on communities at home and abroad.

Warwickshire County Council continues to support commemorative events and the armed forces community, recognising the contribution of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Residents are encouraged to take a moment to reflect on the significance of the day and the legacy of those who served.