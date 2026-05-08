Registration now open for 11+ entrance test for grammar school places in 2027

You can register your child for the 11+ test now!

Parents and carers who would like their child to be considered for a Year 7 place at a Warwickshire grammar school in September 2027 are being reminded that they must register their child for the 11+ test by 30 June 2026.

The 11+ test is used to assess whether a child is eligible for a place at one of the county’s grammar schools. The test is open to all children who will be starting secondary school in September 2027 (those currently in Year 5), and registration is now open.

The deadline to register is 4pm on Monday 30 June 2026. Any registrations submitted after this date will not be classed as being ‘on time’.

The test itself will take place on 12 and 13 September 2026, and parents will receive their child’s results in October, before the deadline to apply for a secondary school place (31 October).

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at WCC, said: “Grammar school places in Warwickshire continue to be in high demand, so it’s important that families are aware of the key dates for the 11+ test. Registering before the deadline is essential if they want their child to sit the test in September. During registration, families can also share details of any special educational needs, medical considerations or access requirements, allowing us to put appropriate support in place for their child on the day of the test.”

To register your child for the 11+ test and for further information about the process, including key dates and what to expect on the day of the test, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grammar-schools-11-test