Father Hudson’s Caritas (FHC)

Job Reference: P1929

Location: Coleshill, Warwickshire

Closing Date: 1 June 2026

Hours Per Week: 37 Hours

Employment Type: Permanent

Vacancy details

COLESHILL, BIRMINGHAM, B46 3FG

Salary :£56,947 – £64, 612 (SCP range 50 – 55)

Hours: 37 hours per week

Who we are, what we do

Father Hudson’s Caritas (FHC) is a social and community care charity working across the Catholic Archdiocese of Birmingham. For over 124 years we have responded to need, helping people to lead fulfilled lives through our range of services and partnerships. Our work is rooted in a Catholic ethos and we welcome and support people of all faiths and none. As an organisation we have continued to adapt our services to the changing needs of those who are most vulnerable; it is an exciting time to join our organisation as we deliver our new 3-year strategy.

The Role

As our Head of Finance, you will be a key member of FHC’s Senior Management Team, providing strategic and operational leadership across finance and the wider resources portfolio (Finance, IT, Estates and Facilities). Working closely with the CEO and Trustees, you will ensure strong financial planning, robust controls, clear reporting and regulatory compliance.

As part of this senior role you will line manage the Finance, IT and Facilities Manager. We’re looking for a values-led leader who will model FHC’s organisational values, including compassion, respect, collaboration and excellence.

What we are looking for

You will be CCAB qualified and bring senior-level financial leadership experience with the ability to operate confidently in a complex, mission-driven social care environment. We’re particularly keen to hear from candidates who can combine strong technical skills, a thirst for digital transformation and effective use of resources, alongside collaborative, person-centred leadership.

Location

The role is based at our modern, purpose-built Head Office in Coleshill – St George’s House, Gerards Way, Coleshill, B46 3FG.

To know more about the role and how to apply

For an informal discussion about the role please liaise with Joanne Watters, CEO by telephone on 01675 434000.

Please send completed applications to recruitmenthr@fatherhudsons.org.uk

Closing Date: Monday 1st June 2026

Interview Date: Thursday 11th June 2026

To learn more about the role: Head of Finance - Father Hudson's Caritas