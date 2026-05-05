Road closure Newbold – Harborough Magna, 7 May to 4 June 2026

The B4112 road between Newbold and Harborough Magna is closed between 7 May and 4 June 2026.

Public Bus services will be diverted via B4428, Magna Park roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road as amended as follows:

Service 84 (Nuneaton to Rugby via Easenhall) will be diverted from Harborough Magna via Magna Park roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road to Elliotts Field and vice versa. Some times will change with buses departing earlier in some cases. On Saturdays the 17h45 from Rugby to Nuneaton will not operate.

Service 84a (Nuneaton to Rugby via Withybrook) will be diverted at Pailton via Magna Park Roundabout, A5 and Leicester Roadto Elliotts Field and vice versa, not serving Harborough Magna. Some times will change with buses departing earlier in some cases.

Service 85/ 85A (Coventry to Rugby via Pailton) will be diverted via Magna Park Roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road to the Avon Mill Roundabout, and vice versa. Some trips will not operate via Harborough Magna at all. All trips will be retimed earlier or later.

Service 85B (Coventry to Rugby via Easenhall). will be diverted from Harborough Magna via Magna Park roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road to Avon Mill and vice versa.

Service 85H (Coventry-Rugby Harris and Rugby High Schools via Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton and Harborough Magna). In the morning this bus will depart Coventry earlier (at 06h47) – no change to afternoon return time - and be diverted from Harborough Magna via Magna Park roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road and vice versa.

Service 85K (Coventry- Rugby Lawrence Sherrif and Ashlawn Schools, via Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton and Harborough Magna). In the morning this bus will depart Coventry earlier (at 06h40) – no change to afternoon return time - and be diverted from Harborough Magna via Magna Park roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road and vice versa.

Service 85S (Coventry-Rugby Lawrence Sheriff and Rugby High Schools) will depart from Coventry earlier (at 06h52) – no change to afternoon return time. This service will not serve Monk’s Kirby or Harborough Magna, and be diverted from Pailton via Magna Park roundabout, A5 and Leicester Road and vice versa.

From Harborough Magna, pupils for Lawrence Sheriff and Rugby High Schools must use Service 84 or 85K. From Monk’s Kirby pupils for Lawrence Sheriff must use 85H or 85K, and for Rugby High School 85H.

Many trips will be retimed on Services 84 and 85 throughout the route and the bus service at Harborough Magna will be reduced during this period. Please see attached timetable for full details of the service to be in operation.

Newbold on Avon will only be served by routes 8 & 8A during this period.