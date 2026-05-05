Warwickshire launches "This is Fostering" campaign to bring local children home

This May, a series of community events will take place across Warwickshire to mark Foster Care Fortnight (May 11th – 24th).

Under the theme, ‘This is Fostering’, Warwickshire Fostering is heading to an event near you to celebrate the local fostering community and issue an urgent call for new carers to step forward.

Currently, around 800 children are in care across the county. However, due to a shortage of local foster carers, nearly 250 of these children are placed more than 20 miles away from their schools, friends, and support networks. Warwickshire Fostering is on a mission to bring these children back to their communities.

Foster Care Fortnight aims to inspire new foster carers locally, by highlighting the profound, positive impact that strong, supportive foster carers have on children and young people in care. The campaign also aims to break down myths about fostering and spotlight the expert support and local training that makes Warwickshire Fostering stand out.

Rebecca Clifford, Recruitment Manager at Warwickshire Fostering, said:

"Fostering is about so much more than providing a spare room; it’s about providing the stability a child needs to thrive. This Foster Care Fortnight, we want to show our communities that 'this is fostering' it’s life-changing, it’s rewarding, and it’s desperately needed. We have 250 children living away from their communities simply because we don't have enough local carers. We are asking anyone who has ever considered fostering to come and have a chat with us at our events this month. You could be the reason a child gets to stay in their communities, near their families, friends and schools."

Get involved in upcoming events

Whether you’re looking for a festival atmosphere or a quiet conversation, there are plenty of ways to connect with the Warwickshire Fostering team and current foster carers throughout Foster Care Fortnight this May.

Festivals! Join us to kick off the fortnight at the Stratford Pursuits Festival (9th & 10th May) or catch the team at Southam Fun Day (25th May). These are great opportunities to have a relaxed chat while enjoying the local festivities.

Book Lovers! Visit a special book signing at Warwick Books on Saturday 23 May 10am-1pm. Join local author Fran Hill, whose novels, Cuckoo in the Nest and Home Bird are inspired by her own experience of being fostered in Warwickshire. Meet our team and talk to Fran first-hand about fostering. Visit Leamington Library on 16 th May 11:30-1:30 where the team will also be available to chat.

For those who love the fresh air, join our free Ranger-led Foster Walk at Pooley Country Park on 20th May. Children can take part in an exciting trail looking out for bear paws and clues, and participants of all ages can hear from a ranger about the park’s heritage and wildlife while asking questions in a relaxed atmosphere.

Convenient drop-ins: If you prefer a more focused environment, join our St Michaels Children and Family Centre, Bedworth Drop-in session on 21st May, or log on from your sofa for our FREE Online Information Event on 13th May at 7:00pm.

In the spirit of ‘This is fostering’, Warwickshire Fostering will be celebrating Warwickshire foster carers with events such as a special afternoon tea, den building and a foster carer conference, recognising the difference they make every day.

To discover more details about the events or to book our Foster Walk or Virtual Information Session visit: Welcome to Foster Care Fortnight – Fostering in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Fostering offers comprehensive training, 24/7 support, and a competitive financial allowance. Whether it is long-term, short-term, or weekend respite care, there is a way to fit fostering into almost any lifestyle.

For more information: Visit: fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk Call: 0800 408 1556 Social Media: @warwickshirefostering