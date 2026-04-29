New MyTime service launches in Warwickshire to support unpaid carers

Employers across Warwickshire are being encouraged to get involved in a new initiative designed to support staff who balance work with unpaid caring responsibilities.

MyTime, a programme delivered by the charity Local Solutions, has launched in Warwickshire to connect carers with local businesses and organisations who offer complimentary leisure, cultural and wellbeing experiences.

Many employees juggle their professional roles alongside caring responsibilities for family members, friends or neighbours, which can place significant demands on their time and wellbeing. Whether it’s a relaxing meal, a trip to the cinema or an overnight stay, MyTime provides an opportunity for employers to support these members of staff by enabling them to access meaningful breaks, helping carers to rest, recharge and maintain their wellbeing.

By partnering with MyTime, Warwickshire businesses can play an active role in supporting not only their own workforce but also carers across the wider community. The scheme offers a simple way for organisations to contribute by donating experiences such as meals, event tickets or short breaks, which can then be accessed by unpaid carers in recognition of the vital role they play in local communities.

Supporting employees with caring responsibilities can have a positive impact on staff wellbeing, engagement and retention. Enabling carers to take time for themselves, even in small ways, can help to reduce stress and allow them to return to work feeling more focused and supported.

Becky Hale, Executive Director for Social Care and Health, said:

“Unpaid carers make an invaluable contribution to our communities, often balancing significant responsibilities alongside their working lives. The launch of MyTime in Warwickshire is a positive step in recognising that commitment, giving carers the opportunity to take well-deserved breaks and look after their own wellbeing, and I encourage employers across the county to get involved.”

Hazel Brown MBE, Head of Communities at Local Solutions, said:

“We’re excited to bring Mytime to Warwickshire, a region where thousands of unpaid carers dedicate their lives to supporting loved ones. Caring can be physically and emotionally draining, and even a short break can make a world of difference. We’re calling on local businesses to join us in recognising and supporting these incredible individuals.”

The success of MyTime relies on partnerships with local businesses, and Warwickshire County Council is encouraging organisations across Warwickshire to get involved. From donating meals and cinema tickets to providing overnight stays, businesses have a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of unpaid carers.

For more information and to get involved, visit https://mytime4carers.co.uk/get-involved/ or contact mytime@localsolutions.org.uk