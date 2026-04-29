Council highlights support for people to stay healthy, connected and independent

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the importance of healthy ageing and the small, everyday steps that can help residents to stay healthy, independent, and connected as they get older.

Looking after physical health, mental wellbeing and social connections can make a real difference to quality of life. Whilst ageing can bring new challenges, practical support can help people continue to do the things that matter most to them for longer.

The Council’s Living Well webpages bring together useful guidance, tools and local support about:

Staying active and moving safely

Supporting mental wellbeing and emotional health

Reducing loneliness and staying socially connected

Eating well and maintaining energy levels

Making homes safer and easier to live in

Gentle movement can help improve balance, flexibility, strength and mood, particularly for people with long-term health conditions or limited mobility. There are gentle chair-based and low-impact exercise routines that can be followed from the comfort of home. Walking also remains one of the simplest ways to stay active, whether it’s a short daily stroll, a trip to one of the many country parks in Warwickshire, or joining a local walking group to meet others and stay connected.

Mental health and brain health are just as important as physical wellbeing. Reading, puzzles, online brain-training activities and learning new skills can all help to keep the mind stimulated. Access digital books and audiobooks through Warwickshire library services.

Becky Hale, Executive Director for Social Care and Health, said:

“Ageing well is about more than just physical health. It’s about staying connected with others to improve mental health and wellbeing, eating well, feeling more confident, and having access to the right support at the right time. “The Living Well webpages provide information and practical advice to help people remain independent for longer. I would encourage anyone, whether planning ahead or needing support now, to explore these webpages and find out what is available to lead a happier, healthier, and more independent lifestyle.”

Find out more about healthy ageing at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing

For information on support for adults and older people including health, social care, financial advice, volunteering and lifelong learning visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell