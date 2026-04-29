Evergreen Community Book Café Celebrates Top 10 Award and Inclusive Employment Success! 

The Evergreen Community Book Café in Warwick is proud to announce that it has been awarded a certificate from Restaurant Guru and placed in the Top 10 Cafés and Restaurants in Warwick.

This recognition is a significant achievement for the café and a moment of real pride for the young people who help run it every day. For a small, community‑based café, the award highlights not only the quality of the food and service, but also the commitment, dedication and talent of the staff and students behind the scenes.

The Evergreen Community Book Café is part of Evergreen School and plays a vital role in supporting students with special educational needs and disabilities to develop independence, confidence and real‑world skills. Kindness, honesty, trust and community, are fundamental to everything the school does, and the café is a living example of those values in action.

Nationally, employment rates for people with learning disabilities remain significantly lower than for the wider disabled population. This means many young people miss out on the opportunity to aspire to a career, experience the benefits of work, and gain greater independence. The Evergreen Community Book Café directly addresses this challenge by offering structured, in‑house work experience in a safe and supportive environment.

The café provides students with hands‑on experience in a professional setting, and enables young people to build practical skills, develop communication and social interaction, and gain confidence in their own abilities. Just as importantly, the café creates opportunities for the wider community to engage with young people, helping to break down barriers, strengthen understanding and celebrate difference.

Talking about the award and the young people Café Manager and Job Coach, Gerada Berger-Byrne at Evergreen School said: “This award is a real testament to the professionalism, commitment and skill our young people bring to the café every day. They play a vital role in delivering a welcoming, high‑quality service, and their contribution is what makes the café such a success. We are proud of what they achieve, not just in developing skills, but in the genuine value they add to their community and the recognition from Restaurant Guru placing us as one of the Top 10 Cafés and Restaurants in Warwick means a great deal to us all.”

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, added: “The Evergreen Community Book Café is a fantastic example of inclusive practice in action, demonstrating what can be achieved when young people are supported through meaningful opportunities in their local community. Warwickshire County Council is extremely proud of Evergreen School and its students for this well‑deserved recognition.”

If you’re looking for homemade cakes, delicious lunches and great barista style coffee, then the Evergreen Community Book Café is well worth a visit. It’s based on the Evergreen schools site, Brittain Lane in Warwick. The café is open to the local community and beyond on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 2pm. They have books and toys available for the little ones to play with. To find out more visit their Facebook page.