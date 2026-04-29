Live-In Carer Role (multiple roles)

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Keem Healthcare

We are looking for experienced female live in carers for a position in Warwickshire to join our team and start work immediately.

 

What we are looking for:

  • Experience in care/support work required but not essential as training will be provided.
  • Genuine, kind, compassionate, caring nature is required, that will represent our company culture " Can-do attitude "
  • Reliable and committed to making a difference  
  • Excellent written and spoken communication skills and fluent English

 

Manual car driver required with a requirement to drive client to various appoints and accessing the community in clients mobility car.

 

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Personal Care to assist your client with washing, dressing and toileting
  • Companionship and assisting your client with daily activities
  • Light housekeeping duties including laundry and cleaning
  • Toileting support with incontinence, changing pads and emptying catheter bags
  • Hoisting and transferring 
  • Cooking and preparing meals
  • Shopping and attending appointments 
  • Medication administration
  • Emotional support and encouragement

 

Benefits :

  • Competitive Weekly salary 
  • Additional food allowance per week 
  • Free Training and certificates

 

Expected start date: ASAP 

 

Job Type: Full-time

 

Experience:

Home care: At least 6 months - 1 year (required)

 

Please send your CV to info@keemhealthcare.com

To learn more, please visit our website: Home - Keen Healthcare

Published: 29th April 2026

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