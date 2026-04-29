Live-In Carer Role (multiple roles)

Keem Healthcare
We are looking for experienced female live in carers for a position in Warwickshire to join our team and start work immediately.
What we are looking for:
- Experience in care/support work required but not essential as training will be provided.
- Genuine, kind, compassionate, caring nature is required, that will represent our company culture " Can-do attitude "
- Reliable and committed to making a difference
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills and fluent English
Manual car driver required with a requirement to drive client to various appoints and accessing the community in clients mobility car.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Personal Care to assist your client with washing, dressing and toileting
- Companionship and assisting your client with daily activities
- Light housekeeping duties including laundry and cleaning
- Toileting support with incontinence, changing pads and emptying catheter bags
- Hoisting and transferring
- Cooking and preparing meals
- Shopping and attending appointments
- Medication administration
- Emotional support and encouragement
Benefits :
- Competitive Weekly salary
- Additional food allowance per week
- Free Training and certificates
Expected start date: ASAP
Job Type: Full-time
Experience:
Home care: At least 6 months - 1 year (required)
Please send your CV to info@keemhealthcare.com
To learn more, please visit our website: Home - Keen Healthcare