Free Park Yoga coming to Ryton Pools as sessions expand across Warwickshire

Free outdoor yoga sessions are expanding across Warwickshire this spring, as Park Yoga launches at Ryton Pools Country Park and returns to Kingsbury Water Park. Warwickshire County Council’s coun...

Free outdoor yoga sessions are expanding across Warwickshire this spring, as Park Yoga launches at Ryton Pools Country Park and returns to Kingsbury Water Park.

Warwickshire County Council’s country parks service is introducing the popular sessions at Ryton Pools for the first time, while welcoming their return to Kingsbury Water Park following a highly successful run last year.

Starting on Sunday 3 May 2026, sessions will take place every Sunday from 9:30am to 10:30am at both locations, running for twenty weeks through spring and summer.

This follows growing interest in outdoor wellbeing activities and builds on the popularity of last year’s programme, which attracted strong community engagement.

The sessions have already generated a positive response locally. One yoga enthusiast shared:

“Beginning yoga was life-changing for me. I started practising for fun, thinking that I wouldn't be flexible or calm enough, but quickly realised that you don't need to be either. Yoga is the piece of the puzzle I didn't know was missing. It supports not only my physical health, but my mental health too, and I’ve made connections that will stay with me for life.

“Now that the weather is improving, I can't think of anything more enriching than practising yoga in the beautiful local spaces we're so lucky to have in Warwickshire, soaking up the sunshine and listening to the wildlife that surrounds us.”

These instructor-led sessions are inclusive and suitable for all abilities. Everyone is invited, regardless of age, background or experience. Children are welcome when accompanied by a parent or carer.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We’re delighted to be bringing Park Yoga to Ryton Pools Country Park and to welcome its return to Kingsbury Water Park following last year’s success.

These free sessions are a fantastic way for people to enjoy these two popular country parks in a new way – supporting both physical and mental wellbeing while spending time outdoors. We hope they encourage even more people to visit, get active and connect with nature in these beautiful settings.”

No booking is required, simply look out for the Park Yoga flag on the day. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, along with sun cream, water, and a warm layer if it’s chilly. Standard car parking charges apply.

Park Yoga at a glance:

Sundays, 9:30am–10:30am

From 3 May 2026

Ryton Pools Country Park and Kingsbury Water Park

Free to attend, no booking required

For more information and the latest updates, visit the Warwickshire Country Parks website or sign up to the monthly newsletter.