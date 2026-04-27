Teenage Market success at Easter weekend celebrations in Rugby

With spring sunshine setting the scene, families, shoppers and visitors enjoyed Rugby’s first Teenage Market. Part of the packed programme of activities at Rugby Borough Council’s Easter Market...

With spring sunshine setting the scene, families, shoppers and visitors enjoyed Rugby’s first Teenage Market.

Part of the packed programme of activities at Rugby Borough Council’s Easter Market celebrations the Teenage Market featured young traders aged 10-17 offering a vibrant mix of handmade crafts, art, fashion, food and small business ideas.

Selling over 600 products during the market, it was an opportunity for the young people to build their confidence and business skills while making over £1,800 collectively.

The Easter Market marked the start to Rugby Borough Council’s year-long programme of town centre events. The Teenage Market helped to attract strong footfall across the weekend, generating positive feedback from traders, shoppers and local businesses alike, showing the value of youth-led enterprise within the local economy.

Marking the second Teenage Market funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) the events are aimed at enabling communities across the county to create opportunities for young people to develop their entrepreneurial, employability and social skills.

Layla Marsh, from Rugby, Teenage Market stallholder, said: “The event was so chill and everyone was so friendly. Please do one again soon!”

Parent of Jacob Walsgrove, Rugby, Teenage Market stallholder, said: “The event really helped Jacob with his confidence by being able to speak to people about what he loves. It was also really good for the town — it helped bring more people in and created a great atmosphere.”

Ava Breadmore, Coventry, Teenage Market stallholder, said: "I thought it was an incredible idea, all of the staff were so kind and supportive but still treated us like adults, and helped us to make the most of the event. I also think there was amazing communication before and during the event from the organisers about the plans and everything we needed to do which made the whole thing so much easier.”

Tom Kittendorf, Assistant Director for Leisure & Wellbeing at Rugby Borough Council, said: “We’ve been really impressed with the Teenage Markets. They’ve enabled us to create opportunities and meaningful connections for an age group that can often be difficult to engage through traditional town centre events. The energy, creativity and professionalism shown by the young traders has been fantastic, and the positive impact on the town centre over the Easter weekend was clear to see.”

The programme is part of the county council’s wider ambition to make the Teenage Market model accessible to any town or place within Warwickshire wishing to host similar events. By removing barriers and providing practical support, the council aims to empower local areas to nurture confidence, creativity and ambition among young people.

Joe Barratt, Executive Director of Place for Youth CIC, added: “The number of applications to become traders at Warwickshire’s Teenage Markets has been very high and we’ve received lots of enquiries around future events so there is a real demonstrable demand and appetite from the young people of Warwickshire to engage with towns and villages in this way”

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to see towns across Warwickshire continuing to embrace Teenage Markets as a way of creating connection, skills and opportunities for our young people. Events like this demonstrate the value of investing in youth led activity that benefits individuals, communities and town centres alike.”

The Teenage Markets programme will continue to roll out across Warwickshire throughout the year, creating even more opportunities for young people to develop skills, confidence and connections through enterprise. Any towns or villages interested in hosting a Teenage Market can contact Joe Barratt at j.barratt@placeforyouth.org or email towns@warwickshire.gov.uk for further information.

For any young people wishing to register to be traders and be notified of future events go to https://theteenagemarket.co.uk/sign-up/