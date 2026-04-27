Blank Canvas Mural unveiled in Southam

Residents and visitors to Southam can see the newly unveiled mural in Wood Street car park, the third in the series from the Warwickshire County Council Blank Canvas project.

The third mural was created by Stratford-based artist Ali Glover. Ali worked with local residents who met at Galanos House to create a design that captured Southam past, present, and future.

The mural reflects many aspects of Southam’s long history, a testament to the detailed research Ali undertook before creating the design. The friendly bear cub, splashing in the Holy Well, reflects the community spirit of the town and its strong roots, the celebratory backdrop references the annual fireworks display and the Big Fire of 1741 and the silhouettes of Southam landmarks rise to emphasise Southam’s resilience, its capacity for renewal, and its spirit of celebration. High above, a WWII plane calls back to Southam’s role as an RAF training ground, while below, figures of residents run across the Bridge, demonstrating the thread of family and community which runs through the town. The deliberately layered piece blends ancient history with modern community life, reflecting Southam’s inclusive, vibrant identity.

Ali Glover, Director for both Make Murals and Workshops CIC, said:

"I thoroughly enjoyed learning about the rich heritage of Southam during the workshop at Galanos House. Throughout the installation, so many residents stopped to chat and share personal memories inspired by the mural's elements. It was incredibly rewarding to see people immediately recognise the landmarks and stories that mean the most to them. Bringing this 'Southam Adventure' to life has been a truly special experience."

Councillor John Harrison, Councillor for Southam West, shared:

“As a Councillor for Southam Town Council we happily support this amazing countywide project, which brings fantastic colour to our streets while actively championing our local arts and creatives. This mural will be a wonderful reflection of our town's heritage, boosting civic pride and giving residents a vibrant example to celebrate our history and bright future.”

Shelley Fardon, Hub Development and Engagement Manager at Galanos House, said:

“This community art project has not only brought something fun and vibrant to the town but has also brought together people of all ages and backgrounds, sharing memories, celebrating local heritage, and reflecting on what the town means to both lifelong residents and newcomers alike. It was a privilege to host the community group behind this project here at Galanos House and the Community Hub Café.”

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Blank Canvas murals are a fantastic addition to our town centres. The work with local residents capture the history and key aspects of Southam which is then represented in the mural. The next time you’re in Southam, make sure you stop by and see the mural for yourself.”

Ali Chafekar, Economic Development & Investment Manager at Stratford-on-Avon District Council said:

“Projects like Blank Canvas show the power of public art to celebrate local identity and bring communities together. This mural is a fantastic addition to Southam, capturing the town’s history and sense of pride while transforming a well used public space. Supported through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, it highlights how working with local artists and residents can strengthen community pride, enhance our places and deliver lasting benefits for our communities.”

Blank Canvas is a community art project, funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via Warwickshire County Council. Ten murals will be installed in locations around the county, each reflecting the place they are in, and containing a Warwickshire Bear. Each piece is designed by a local artist working with a local community group, so that voices of the community are captured in the process.