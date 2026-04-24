Enjoy the warm weather safely with water safety advice from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents and visitors to take extra care in and around water as temperatures begin to rise.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents and visitors to take extra care in and around water as temperatures begin to rise, after attending 34 water‑related incidents involving people in outdoor locations across the county over the last five years. Many occurred during the warmer months when people are more likely to spend time near rivers, canals and lakes. Notably, June has recorded the highest amount of incidents across the last five years.

The service is reminding the public that many water emergencies happen suddenly and unexpectedly, often close to the water’s edge. People don’t have to be swimming to be at risk, and WFRS is encouraging everyone to make safer choices around rivers, canals, lakes and reservoirs and to know what to do if an emergency happens. The call comes as part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC) annual Be Water Aware campaign.

Running from Monday 27 April to Sunday 3 May, the campaign highlights the ongoing and preventable risk of accidental drowning. Figures show that between 2019 and 2024, 1,602 people in the UK lost their lives in accidental drowning incidents, with 56% occurring in inland waters such as rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Alarmingly, half of those who drowned had no intention of entering the water, with slips, trips and falls identified as a leading cause.

Local data reinforces this message. Of the water‑related incidents attended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in the last five years, the majority of accidental incidents involved people falling into water, highlighting how quickly a moment near the water’s edge can turn into an emergency.

The data also shows that 82% of accidental drowning fatalities nationally were men, emphasising the need for greater awareness among those most at risk. The message is clear: water safety starts on land, and simple actions such as keeping back from edges, sticking to safe routes and avoiding alcohol near water can save lives.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention and Arson Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Warwickshire has a wide variety of lakes, quarries, canals and rivers, all of which carry hidden dangers. Even on a warm day, the temperature in open water can be very cold, causing cold water shock – a physical reaction that can make it difficult to control breathing, lead to panic and make swimming extremely difficult. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves around water this summer, but it’s crucial to remember that water can be unpredictable and dangerous. We would like to urge residents not to enter the water themselves if they see someone in trouble. Instead remember to phone 999, tell them to float on their back and where possible throw them something to hold on to. By following simple safety advice and knowing what to do in an emergency, we can significantly reduce the risk of drowning in Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service – Be Water Aware Top Tips:

Stick to proper pathways and stay clear of the water’s edge

Don’t enter the water after drinking alcohol

Walk a safe route home after drinking, with friends and away from water

Cold water shock can kill – walking into water rather than jumping in can help reduce the risk

Always supervise children closely around water

Never swim alone, especially in open water

Learn to swim properly and only swim in designated areas

Be aware of the risks of cold-water shock

If you see someone in trouble, don’t enter the water yourself. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service or ambulance, encourage the casualty to float on their back, and throw rescue equipment if it is safe to do so

Parents, carers and teachers can also access a range of child‑friendly water safety resources via the StayWise website, including lesson plans, interactive games and videos designed to help young people stay safe around water.

More information can be found at:

https://staywise.co.uk/calendar/campaign/nfcc-be-water-aware

Visit the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service website for more advice here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/water-safety